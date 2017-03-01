Elliott Fastest in Second Cup Practice at Phoenix

Tweet Chase Elliott posted the fastest time in second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Phoenix International Raceway. Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Chase Elliott topped the chart in second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Phoenix International Raceway.

The driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 26.475 and a speed of 135.977 mph. Joey Logano was second in his No. 22 Team Penske Ford with a time of 26.575 and a speed of 135.466 mph. Kyle Larson was third in his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet with a time of 26.603 and a speed of 135.323 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was fourth in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota with a time of 26.626 and a speed of 135.206 mph. Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-five in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford with a time of 26.633 and a speed of 135.171 mph.

Truex posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 134.525 mph.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hit the wall in Turn 1 due to what he described as a “brake problem.” The damage wasn’t significant enough to force switching to a backup car.

