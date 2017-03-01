Logano fastest in final practice

Tweet Joey Logano posted the fastest time in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Phoenix International Raceway. Photo: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Joey Logano topped the chart in final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Phoenix International Raceway.

The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford was the fastest with a time of 26.719 and a speed of 134.736 mph. Matt Kenseth was second in his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 26.762 and a speed of 134.519 mph. Kyle Busch was third in his No. 18 JGR Toyota with a time of 26.786 and a speed of 134.399 mph. Brad Keselowski was fourth in his No. 2 Penske Ford with a time of 26.789 and a speed of 134.384 mph. Jimmie Johnson rounded out the top-five in his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with a time of 26.792 and a speed of 134.368 mph.

Busch posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 134.094 mph.

