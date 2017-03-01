Jimmie Johnson Family Ticket Package Returns to Talladega Superspeedway, Continuing Kids NASA & NASCAR Education

Tweet Jimmie Johnson holds a special Kids Question & Answer session at Talladega Superspeedway in 2016 during the debut of the Jimmie Johnson Family Ticket Package. This unique opportunity returns Sunday, May 7, prior to the start of the GEICO 500 for fans who purchase the Jimmie Johnson Family Ticket Package at NASCAR's Most Competitive track.

Seven-time NASCAR Champion to Host Kids Q&A Session the Morning of the GEICO 500 on May 7

TALLADEGA, AL – Seven-time NASCAR champion and two-time Talladega Superspeedway winner, Jimmie Johnson, is set to again host an exclusive Kids Question & Answer Session as part of the incredible Jimmie Johnson Family Ticket Package at NASCAR’s Most Competitive track on the morning of the GEICO 500 on Sunday, May 7.

This special family ticket package provides a unique race morning experience for the kids prior to watching 40 of the sport’s most talented drivers try and tackle Talladega from the most comfortable seats in NASCAR, located in the Talladega Grandstand. The Jimmie Johnson Family Ticket Package includes all the following:

$48 ticket(s) for adults and $24 ticket(s) for children (12-and-younger) for the GEICO 500

10% off merchandise purchased at the Fanatics NASCAR Trackside Superstore located in the Fan Zone outside Talladega Superspeedway’s frontstrech

The opportunity to attend the one-of-a-kind Kids Q&A session with Jimmie on Sunday morning, May 7

In addition to the Kids Q&A session, the youngsters will participate in hands-on activities during a special learning program, led by NASA’s trained educators. The focus will be centered on aerodynamics, grip, speed and other key racing elements used in NASCAR. The lessons will help demonstrate the relationship between NASA and motorsports. Each kid who attends the Q&A will also receive a four-color Jimmie Johnson NASA Rockets to Racecars activity book centered on STEM education.

Johnson, who joined Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr. as the only drivers to win seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with his title in 2016, has captured two checkered flags at Talladega Superspeedway. In addition to his win in 2006, his triumph in 2011 over Clint Bowyer by just .002 seconds holds the closest finish in NASCAR history.

The driver of the No. 48 Lowe’s Chevrolet SS, has seven top-five finishes, 11 top-10s, four pole positions and has led 467 laps at Talladega.

To take advantage of this extraordinary ticket package and gain up-close access to one of NASCAR’s most successful drivers, visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.

Talladega Superspeedway Triple Header Weekend:

Friday, May 5

8:30 AM – 10:20 AM General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Final Practice

10:30 AM – 11:25 AM Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Practice

12:30 PM – 1:25 PM Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Final Practice

1:30 PM – 2:25 PM GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice

3:30 PM – 4:25 PM GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice

5:00 PM Green Flag – General Tire 200

ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards Race

(76 Laps, 202.16 Miles)

7:00 PM “Big One On The Blvd” Fan Infield Parade & Competitions

Saturday, May 6

9:30 AM Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Qualifying

12:00 PM Green Flag – Sparks Energy 300

NASCAR XFINITY Series Race

(113 Laps, 300.58 Miles)

3:00 PM GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

7:30 PM Traditional Infield Concert – Headlined by The Charlie Daniels Band

Sunday, May 7

1:00 PM Green Flag – GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race

(188 Laps, 500.08 Miles)

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s Most Competitive Track (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), most banked (33 degrees), and longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly, offering up hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids ticket prices and special offers for military members and college students. The historic venue, built in 1969, is NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, which features the traditional Saturday Night Concert and the world-renowned Talladega Blvd, home of the “Big One on the Blvd” party. It is the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large video viewing boards lining the frontstretch and endless activities for fans throughout its event weekends. Talladega Superspeedway’s next NASCAR weekend is set for May 5-7 with the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race and the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event, in addition to the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Racing Series. Log on to www.talladegasuperspeedway. com or call 877-Go2-DEGA for more information.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **