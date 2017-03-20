ANDERSON FIGHTS BACK TO TOP TEN FINISH IN FIRST RACE WITH BOND SUSS RACING AT RATTLER

KINSTON, AL (Mar. 20, 2017) – Cole Anderson made his debut with Bond Suss Racing on Sunday afternoon in the Hardee’s Rattler 250 and despite starting and finishing in the tenth spot, persevered through much adversity over the course of the 250-lap contest.

Anderson started the weekend getting to know his new team and crew chief, Bond Suss. As practice sessions concluded, the No. 55 group became more cohesive and comfortable with one another, qualifying in tenth, less than two tenths of a second off of the pole position.

Once the green flag flew on Sunday afternoon, Anderson and crew ran into gremlins in the No. 55 Timberwolf Plastics Toyota. A radio problem surfaced where Cole was unable to hear anyone on the crew, most notably his spotter. A pit stop early to swap radios placed him back in the running order with a large portion of the race remaining.

“Once we changed radios, we were good to go,” explained Anderson. “Our plan was to slowly pick them off one by one and get back towards the front before the break. Unfortunately, they wrecked right in front of me prior to the break and I was pretty devastated because I knew we had a good car before we got caught up in it.”

The BSR crew repaired the damage to the car over the course of the afternoon and had the car back to competitive speeds before the end of the race. Once repaired, Cole found himself on the lead lap late in the race and was able to soldier his way into the top ten before the checkered flag.

“Bond really kept me calm over the radio and walked me through it all,” Anderson said after the race. “I’m very proud of everyone at BSR. The right front was pretty beat up, and to get most of it fixed and and march up to tenth was awesome. Working with Bond was great and I feel like we really have a shot to win some races, and that’s exciting. I definitely couldn’t be more proud of everyone’s hard work this weekend.”

Anderson’s next race with BSR is scheduled to be the North-South Challenge at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville in April as a companion event to the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards.

For more information and the latest updates about Cole Anderson visit his newly-launched website at www.ColeAndersonRacing.com. He can also be found on social media such as Facebook (@ColeAndersonRacing), Twitter (@Cole_Anderson97) and Instagram (@Cole_Anderson97).

