GIOVANNI BROMANTE JUST MISSES FIRST TOP FIVE FINISH IN BABY RATTLER 125

KINSTON, AL (March 20, 2017) – Two weeks after making his debut with David Gilliland Racing, Giovanni Bromante captured his first career pro late model top ten finish with a sixth in the Baby Rattler 125 on Saturday night at South Alabama Speedway.

Bromante and the DGR team left early in the week to maximize track time during the 41st Annual Rattler Weekend. The extra track time paid off for the 13-year old driver as he was consistently inside the top ten in every practice session leading up to qualifying before Saturday night’s feature event.

After learning from his mental mistake a race ago during qualifying, Bromante turned in a lap just a quarter of a second off of the pole time, placing him outside the eighth row on the starting grid. Early in the race, Bromante learned a lesson about racing pro late models when he and Chandler Smith made contact before the engines were barely up to temperature.

“I learned I was a little too aggressive in the beginning of the race after I slid up into the 26 car,” Bromante said. “I learned not to be as aggressive and drive the track, don’t let the track drive you.”

Armed with his newly discovered knowledge, Bromante began his march through the field as the laps clicked off. Despite burning his foot due to heat from the exhaust, the teenage sensation stayed after the task at hand and ultimately finished in the sixth spot, his first career top ten finish in a pro late model.

“This race felt a lot more normal than the last one and I wasn’t as nervous, definitely a lot calmer,” said Bromante after the event. “I really didn’t think I could do this well in my second race. I know DGR has the team and equipment, but I wasn’t as confident in myself. We practiced and tested so much, had a really great car the entire time, and I couldn’t have asked for much better in my second race with DGR. I can’t wait for the next one.”

Giovanni’s next race with DGR is scheduled to be the opening round of the Big Machine Challenge Series at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville on Sunday, April 2.

