GMS Racing NXS Auto Club Preview

SPENCER GALLAGHER

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Auto Club Stats

Gallagher will make his second start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Auto Club Speedway.

Best Finish: 24th

Additional Info

– Gallagher will pilot chassis No. 212; Hendrick Motorsports chassis.

Quote

“Auto Club (Speedway) is one of my favorite tracks on the (NASCAR) XFINITY Series schedule. The old surface makes great racing for the fans and makes tire management crucial for us drivers. We got to test there a week ago and brought back a lot of positive data. I am really confident going into this weekend.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

