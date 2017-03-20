Ryan Reed – Auto Club Speedway Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Auto Club Speedway

Reed has competed at Auto Club Speedway (ACS) three times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. In 2014, Reed qualified 15th and finished 17th. Reed has steadily improved; in 2015, he qualified 12th and finish 11th. In 2016 Reed started 10th and overcame a pit road penalty to finish 14th.

Reed has an average starting position of 12.3 and an average finishing position of 14.0 at the 2.0-mile track.

Homecoming

Reed’s hometown of Bakersfield, Calif. is located a little over two-and-a-half hours from ACS. Reed grew up attending races as a fan and watching his father race at the track.

The Car Chief on the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang, Dan Bormann, is also from The Golden State. Bormann hails from Shingle Springs, Calif., located in the northern part of the state.

Reed on Auto Club Speedway

“This place is so much fun – you are right up against the fence here and carry so much speed around this place. The track has aged so well and we see some of the best racing we have had in a long time. This is the toughest track we go to as far as working the seams – when you get out for that first lap in practice you forget how gnarly the seams are and are quickly reminded. It’s always fun to be home and see family and friends and the fact that we get to race here too makes it a great weekend.”

Meet Ryan

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com.

