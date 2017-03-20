NASCAR Checks-In to Hotels for Hope

Philanthropic Tech Company Becomes the ‘Official Hotel Booking Partner of NASCAR’; Each Booking to Benefit The NASCAR Foundation®

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Mar. 21, 2017) – NASCAR announced today a multi-year partnership with Hotels for Hope designating the company as the “Official Hotel Booking Partner of NASCAR®.” Hotels for Hope, a hotel inventory brokerage with a philanthropic business model, services large scale consumer events across the country and will now include NASCAR race weekends.

As part of the partnership, a landing page on NASCAR.com (www.nascar.com/hotels) launches today, allowing the industry and fans to book hotels for upcoming race weekends through its “Raceday Hotels by Hotels for Hope™” platform. For each actualized room night booked through Hotels for Hope, one dollar will be donated to The NASCAR Foundation.

“There’s really nothing like attending a NASCAR race and partnering with Hotels for Hope will provide our fans with a convenient and streamlined process to book travel,” said Chad Seigler, NASCAR vice president of business development. “Hotels for Hope drives awareness and funds for notable charitable organizations and we are proud that The NASCAR Foundation will be represented among them.”

Hotels for Hope’s database of over 600,000 hotel partners are utilized across a wide variety of events including music festivals, food and wine festivals, business conferences, trade shows, and more. With custom branded solutions and room block management, Hotels for Hope’s technology will fulfill the hotel accommodations for any type of event.

“Hotels for Hope’s industry leading technology uses hotel reservations as a vehicle to raise awareness and support nonprofit partners, including The NASCAR Foundation,” said Neil Goldman, Hotels for Hope CEO and founder. “Servicing NASCAR.com and the fans allows us to reach a larger audience, and to drive more bookings with meaning through this sport.”

Similar to The NASCAR Foundation, Hotels for Hope’s mission is to improve the lives of children worldwide. All the nonprofits on its preferred list work to help children live happier and healthier lives. The NASCAR Foundation is committed to making children’s health and medical needs a top priority.

“The NASCAR Foundation is rooted in improving the life and health of children,” said Nichole Kreiger, The NASCAR Foundation acting executive director. “We are thrilled to be working with an Official Partner that has the same commitment, and look forward to making an impact together.”

Through the Speediatrics Children’s Fund, the Foundation supports needs for hospitals, clinics, and other organizations providing children’s medical care. Since its inception, more than one million children in need have been aided.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season will continue with the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, Mar. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States. NASCAR consists of three national series (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR XFINITY Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series, one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. Based in Daytona Beach, Fla., with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit http://www.NASCAR.com and http://www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About Hotels for Hope

Hotels for Hope brokers and manages hotel inventory for large consumer events, races, festivals, conferences, etc. With Hotels for Hope’s technology, clients extend their digital eco-system, capture valuable consumer data, create incremental revenue streams and increase attendee experience. Additionally, through Hotels for Hope’s niche crowdfunding platform, RoomFunding™, $2 per every actualized room night is donated to help children live happier and healthier lives. To date, Hotels for Hope has donated over $600,000 to nonprofit partners. For more information, visit www.hotelsforhope.com. Follow Hotels for Hope on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.”

The NASCAR Foundation

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing Inc. (NASCAR) launched The NASCAR Foundation in January 2006. The NASCAR Foundation is a 501(c) (3) non-profit entity that embodies the compassion of the NASCAR industry and its commitment to serving communities. The NASCAR Foundation is dedicated to helping children survive and thrive. That’s our checkered flag. For more information on The NASCAR Foundation, please visit the website: NASCARfoundation.org. Follow The NASCAR Foundation on www.Facebook.com/NASCARFoundation or on Twitter and Instagram: @NASCAR_FDN.

