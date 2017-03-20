FwStenhouse Jr – Fontana Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal 50th Anniversary Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @StenhouseJr, @FastenalRacing and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Auto Club Speedway

· Stenhouse has four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Auto Club with an average starting position of 24.5 and average finishing position of 18.5.

· Stenhouse has completed 99.8% (818 of 820) of the laps at Auto Club.

· Stenhouse has a total combined (XFINITY and MENCS) eight starts at Auto Club earning three top-10 and three top-five finishes.

Last time at Fontana

When the final caution flag waved sending the race in to overtime, Stenhouse Jr. was running in the eighth position when Nick Sandler called him to bring his Fastenal Ford to pit-road for four fresh tires and a chassis adjustment for the final shoot-out.

Lining up in the eighth positon for the final restart, Stenhouse Jr. bullied his way forward picking up three positons in the final two laps, to earn his first top-five finish of the season.

On the Car

In celebration of Fastenal’s 50th Anniversary, the Fastenal Ford will feature a commemorative look highlighting the names of the 20,000 Fastenal employees worldwide. The Fastenal story began in 1967 when Bob Kierlin got together with four friends and opened the first Fastenal store, a 1,000 square foot shop in his hometown of Winona, MN. After surviving the typical struggles of a startup business, Fastenal gradually found its niche by going the extra mile for customers and providing the kind of service that kept them coming back.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Auto Club:

“After our top-five finish at Phoenix, I’m really looking forward to racing at Auto Club this weekend. It’s different than any track we’ve raced at so far this season. It’s a rough two-mile track, but it’s so wide that it allows you to run multiple grooves. Last year, the restarts were crazy, but you could gain some positions. Hopefully we can carry our momentum from Phoenix into this weekend and score another top-10 finish.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **