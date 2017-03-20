Bubba Wallace – Fontana Advance

Team: No. 6 Leidos Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Seth Barbour

Twitter: @BubbaWallace, @Bubba6Team, @RoushFenway and @Leidosinc

ADVANCE NOTES

Wallace at Fontana

Wallace will make his third career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Auto Club Speedway on Saturday afternoon.

Wallace earned a best finish of third at the two-mile oval in the 2016 running of this event.

According to NASCAR’s Loop Data Statistics, Wallace is ranked second in average speed late in a run (168.752 mph), fourth in average speed early in a run (172.198 mph), fifth in both average running position (7.2) and green flag speed (169.676 mph) and seventh in driver rating (102.2).

Recapping Phoenix

Wallace earned his third-consecutive top-six finish on Saturday afternoon in the NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Phoenix International Raceway, recording a sixth-place finish and improving to fifth in the championship standings.

Seth Barbour at Fontana

Barbour will call his fourth NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Fontana. In three previous starts, Barbour has an average finish of 10.3 and has recorded a best finish of third in 2016 with Wallace.

QUOTE WORTHY

Wallace on racing at Fontana:

“We had a solid run last season here in Fontana, finishing third. I’m definitely looking forward to getting back there this weekend with our Leidos Mustang and try to follow that up and maybe get a couple spots better. We’ve gotten off to a great start in 2017 and I’m confident we can keep that momentum going on Saturday.”

