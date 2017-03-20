Trevor Bayne – Fontana Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Fontana – Sunday, March 26 at 3:30pm EST. on FOX

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Fontana

Bayne will make his fourth career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Auto Club Speedway this weekend.

According to NASCAR’s Loop Data Statistics, Bayne currently ranks eighth in positions gained in the final 10 percent of a race at Fontana.

Bayne has made 52 career MENCS starts on tracks two miles or greater in length, earning one victory, his first, in the 2011 Daytona 500.

Bayne previously raced at Fontana in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, making seven starts and recording three top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 11.3.

Bayne’s best finish of sixth at Fontana came in the March 2011 event after starting from the ninth position.

Recapping Phoenix

Bayne recorded a 19th-place finish on Sunday afternoon at Phoenix International Raceway after battling a tight-handling condition for much of the 314-Lap event.

Matt Puccia at Fontana

Puccia will be atop the AdvoCare pit box for his sixth MENCS race at Fontana on Sunday. Puccia’s best finish at the two-mile oval is sixth twice (2012, 2013) with former Roush Fenway driver Greg Biffle.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Fontana:

“Fontana is a really cool place to race at. It has a really rough surface that really allows you to race all over the place. You can run up by the wall if you want or all the way below the white line on the bottom. I’m really looking forward to getting there this weekend with our AdvoCare Ford and hopefully being in contention for a great finish on Sunday.”

