Chris Buescher No. 37 BUSH’s Beans Chevrolet Auto Club Speedway Pre-Race Report

CHRIS BUESCHER

NO. 37 BUSH’S BEANS CHEVROLET SS

AUTO CLUB SPEEDWAY PREVIEW

Date/Time: Sunday, March 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Network/Radio: FOX / MRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

SPONSOR THIS WEEKEND:

“We’re really fortunate to run BUSH’S Beans for a second time this season on the hood this weekend in Fontana,” Buescher said. “Spring is right around the corner, and BUSH’S ‘Grillin’ Beans flavor is perfect for a warm spring weekend outside. There is also a brand new flavor with their Honey Chipotle Beans that I’m really looking forward to trying, but just bringing this BUSH’S Beans paint scheme to the No. 37 car for several races this season is really exciting for me.”

LINES AVAILABLE TO RUN AT AUTO CLUB SPEEDWAY:

“I love Fontana,” Buescher said. “Auto Club Speedway is where I made my first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start, and we had a really solid run that day to finish 20th. We had a good day and had good speed all day. It’s a place where you’re able to move around and find things that work, and it’s just fun and an enjoyable racetrack. Being able to choose your line on the apron is a really unique aspect of the track, whether it’s clipping the grass to scraping the fence (outside wall) on the outside.”

DIFFERENT SEAMS AT AUTO CLUB AS AN ADVANTAGE:

“The biggest thing is free entry into the turns,” Buescher said. “You can try and get a right front on the seam of the line and try to shove the nose a little bit. It’s still very difficult to do because you can get the right rear in that seam, but if you’re tight through the center of the corner, it sounds like the only thing you can do is get the left sides on the seam. It really rotates the car. You’ve got to make sure you straddle the seam on exit. If you cross it, or get two tires in the seam, you really lose the forward bite very quickly there. I don’t know why the lines are so aggressive there. There must just be a bigger gap in between the two layers of pavement versus the other places.”

STYLE OF RACING AT AUTO CLUB SPEEDWAY:

“Auto Club is one of my favorite bigger tracks that we go to,” Buescher said. “It’s because the surface has a lot of character. I love being able to run the very bottom. It goes away very quickly, and we get right up against the fence where it can get a lot of speed wound up there. Auto Club is a place where you can move around consistently more throughout a race. I feel like the line does not go bottom or top, it’s wherever you want to be. It might be biased toward the top half, but we have options. It’s a great race track, it’s a fun race.”

TRENT OWENS, CREW CHIEF QUOTE:

“I’m looking forward to heading to Auto Club Speedway this weekend with the No. 37 BUSH’S Beans team,” Owens said. “Auto Club is a really unique racetrack with the aged surface, and it is only one of two two-mile tracks that we race at throughout the season. Because of the aged surface, we’ve got a different strategy to work off of, and being able to run multiple lines only adds to that. We’ve had a solid start to the season that we’re still building off of, and heading to the two-mile Auto Club Speedway this weekend will only add to that.”

________________________________

Fast Facts:

Career Starts: 46

Wins: 1 (8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway)

Top-fives: 2

Top-10s: 2

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 12th – 8/21/2016 Bristol

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **