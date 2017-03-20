Blaney, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Look to Rebound in Fontana

Blaney Still Sixth in Points

Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Looking to Rebound in Auto Club 400

DEARBORN, Mich., March 22, 2017 – Even though the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion has been fast at each of the four tracks on which it has raced so far this season, the results have been up and down. The Wood Brothers Racing Team is looking to rebound from a down week in Phoenix when it travels to Fontana for the Auto Club 400 this weekend.

Still in sixth place in the driver standings by virtue of his runner-up finish at Daytona, seventh-place result in Las Vegas and the ability to score points in six of eight race stages, driver Ryan Blaney and his team feel like they left something on the table at Atlanta (18th) and Phoenix (23rd).

Last year, in his only career race at Auto Club Speedway, Blaney’s Ford blew a tire on the 195th of 205 laps and the ensuing encounter with the wall ended his day in 35th place.

RYAN BLANEY

“Fontana was a good race track for us last year and had a good run going before our blown tire. I’m looking forward to going back with another strong car and improving on last year’s result.”

RYAN BLANEY FONTANA FAST FACTS:

Currently sixth in driver points

Has scored points in six of eight stages so far in 2017

Finished 35th last year at Fontana due to a tire failure

WOOD BROTHERS FONTANA FAST FACTS:

This will be the team’s 20th start at Auto Club Speedway

Best finish was in 2005, 9th with Ricky Rudd behind the wheel

CREW CHIEF JEREMY BULLINS

On Auto Club Speedway:

“Fontana is one of the two biggest intermediate tracks we go to. It’s two miles in length just like Michigan, but it’s much rougher and has a much older surface.

“The big challenge is getting the aero platform of your car where you want it and still getting through the bumps without wearing your splitter out. You see a lot of cars finish the race with the left side of the splitter worn completely away.

“The seams between the lanes are also a challenge for the drivers as they get very slick when the track temperature goes up. You don’t want to cross them on entry or exit or you will lose a lot of grip. You’ll see cars running the top line make sure they stay above the seam for the entire corner.”

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 98 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

