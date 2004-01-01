Roush Fenway Advance – Auto Club Speedway, Two-mile

One, Two, Three and to the Four, Roush Fenway Racing’s Going Back to Cali

Straight out of Concord, Roush Fenway Racing would like to welcome everybody to the “Wild, Wild, West” as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) returns to the Golden State for the third leg of the West coast swing at Auto Club Speedway (ACS) in Fontana, Calif. a track that has seen Roush Fenway “cruisin’ down the street” in their Fords to victory lane 15 times.

MENCS

Fontana

Sun. 3/26/17 – 3:30 PM ET

FOX, MRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fastenal 50th Anniversary Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Fontana

Sat. 3/25/17 – 4:00 PM ET

FS1, MRN, Sirius 90

Bubba Wallace, No. 6 Ford EcoBoost Ford Mustang

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Ford Mustang

Natural Hat-Trick for Roush Fenway

In Feb. 2006, Roush Fenway accomplished one of the hardest feats in NASCAR, sweeping all three events at Auto Club Speedway. NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin won in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Friday, followed by wins from former Roush Fenway drivers Greg Biffle and Matt Kenseth in the NASCAR XFINITY Series and MENCS.

California Love

Roush Fenway has won at ACS seven times in the MENCS dating back to 1998, when former driver Martin earned the first victory for the organization at the two-mile oval. Since then, former Roush Fenway drivers Biffle, Kurt Busch, Carl Edwards and Kenseth have earned victories at ACS for team owner Jack Roush.

Ain’t Nothin’ But a Roush Thang

Roush Fenway has started 119 MENCS races at ACS, recording a total of seven victories, 30 top-five finishes, 52 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 15 and has led 1,440 laps. Kenseth earned Roush Fenway’s most recent victory at ACS in the Feb. 2009 event.

California Dreamin’

Roush Fenway won at least one race in one of NASCAR’s three major touring series at ACS for seven consecutive seasons from 2003-2009, tallying a total of 13 victories during that time frame.

Say Goodbye, Say Goodbye to Hollywood

Roush Fenway has left ACS with at least two victories during the same weekend four times, including a sweep of all three events in 2006. In addition, Roush Fenway swept both XFINITY races at ACS in 2005, while winning both the MENCS and XFINITY races in the spring of that same season.

Jack Puttin’ it Down for Californ-i-a

Roush Fenway’s seven victories in the MENCS at ACS are tied for sixth most in the organization’s history with Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix International Raceway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. ACS trails only Charlotte Motor Speedway (eight), Texas Motor Speedway (nine), Dover International Speedway (nine), Bristol Motor Speedway (11) and Michigan International Speedway (13) for the most NSCS wins at one track.

Welcome to the Hotel California

Roush Fenway has earned six victories, 25 top-five finishes, 40 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 11.5 at ACS in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Roush Fenway swept the season series at ACS in 2004 and 2005 with drivers Biffle, Martin and Edwards.

Roush Fenway Fontana Wins

1998 Martin Cup

2003 Busch Cup

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2006-1 Kenseth Cup

2007-1 Edwards Cup

2008-1 Kenseth Cup

2009-1 Kenseth Cup

2004-1 Biffle NXS

2004-2 Biffle NXS

2005-1 Martin NXS

2005-2 Edwards NXS

2006-1 Biffle NXS

2007-1 Kenseth NXS

2000 Busch Truck

2006 Martin Truck

Roush Fenway at Auto Club Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 119 7 30 52 1 27622 1440 19 15 55244

NXS 70 6 25 40 3 10286 792 12.6 11.5 20572

TRUCK 27 2 8 15 2 2634 143 11.8 10.8 5268

216 15 63 107 6 40542 2375 14.5 12.4 81084

