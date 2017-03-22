Reed Readies for Hometown Track

FONTANA, Calif. (March 22, 2017) – Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Reed heads to his home track of Auto Club Speedway (ACS) in Fontana, Calif. this weekend. Reed is originally from Bakersfield, Calif. and still has many family and friends in the area. Heading to Fontana this weekend holds a special place in his heart.

“Memories of watching my dad race at Fontana growing up are really special to me and it really means a lot to him that I’m following in his footsteps,” said Reed. “I know it would mean a lot to all of us if we could get a win there and I would love nothing more than to do that this weekend.”

Reed’s father, Mark, raced locally near their hometown of Bakersfield, Calif., but also competed in some NASCAR-sanctioned events at ACS. Just a two-hour drive from the Reeds’ home, the 23-year old driver has attended races at the track with his family throughout his life.

Reed has three starts in the XFINITY Series at Auto Club Speedway, all of which he has finished 17th or better. In those three starts he has never started further back that 15th. Fontana ties Daytona for Reed’s second-best average starting position, he holds his highest starting average at Talladega.

Reed is not the only member for the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes team to call Auto Club Speedway his home track. Car chief, Dan Bormann hails from Shingle Springs, Calif., which is about six hours north from ACS, but still a special track for the veteran car chief. As a part-time car chief for a NASCAR K&N Pro Series West team, Bormann helped now-NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer win his first pole award at the track in 2004. Soon after, Bormann quit his day job as an auto mechanic at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company to move to North Carolina to pursue a career in NASCAR. Bormann was the car chief for Reed’s 2015 and 2017 season-opening victories at Daytona International Speedway.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

