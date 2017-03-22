McDowell And Leavine Family Racing Unveil Special Paint Scheme for Auto Club 400

Leavine Family Racing Looking To Finish West Coast Swing Strong

CONCORD, N.C. (March 22, 2017) – Michael McDowell and Leavine Family Racing (LFR) are excited to unveil a special paint scheme for the Auto Club 400, as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) finishes out the West Coast swing of the 2017 season.

Coming off their third Top-25 finish of the 2017 MENCS season, LFR is thrilled to showcase the No. 95 Woodie Wagon Surfboards by LFR Chevrolet SS at Auto Club Speedway this weekend.

Similar to LFR’s Rat Rod they unveiled in the modified car “Hot Rod” capital of the world in New Hampshire, the concept for the Woodie Wagon is intended to generate buzz in the NASCAR world.

Jeremy Lange, VP of LFR, is eager to showcase the Woodie Wagon and the Surfboards by LFR concept in California.

“Our intent with this special scheme is to show the NASCAR ecosystem the personality of LFR and the ability to connect with an audience,” said Lange. “The mission of the Woodie Wagon and Surfboards by LFR program is to represent the car culture nationally and pay tribute to the local Southern California car culture.”

McDowell is also looking forward to being a part of the second installment of LFR’s car culture theme.

“Being from the West Coast, I am looking forward to taking NASCAR Goes West to a new level,” said McDowell. “I mentioned last season that I wanted to build a Rat Rod when we launched that scheme, but now I might be convinced to build a Woodie Wagon as well.”

LFR and McDowell are looking to finish the West Coast swing strong in Fontana and adding another solid finish to their resume for the 2017 MENCS season. McDowell’s best finish at Auto Club Speedway is 31st.

“I think Auto Club is one of the most fun races of the season, because it hasn’t gone through a repave, so it’s old, it’s worn-out, and it’s bumpy,” said McDowell. “The car and tire combination is finally just meshed enough to where you can move around and be not three-wide, not four-wide, but five and six-wide. It’s crazy and the tires fall off – that is the biggest thing. I know it’s hard to get at every race track, but that is when it gets good.”

The Auto Club 400 will take place on Sunday, March 26 at 3:30 PM ET. Race fans can tune-in to FOX for live coverage and follow @LFR95 on Twitter for race weekend updates.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Michael McDowell, a nine-year veteran of NASCAR and winner of the Road America 180 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, pilots the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the team. In 2016 alone, McDowell and LFR earned two Top-10 finishes and nine Top-20 finishes together. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel and is driven by several key principals including intensity, attention to detail, focus and a sense of urgency. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.

