Bristol Short Tracking or Charlotte All-Star?

Tweet Dalton Armstrong drives his No. 4 super late model during a Short Track Nationals test at Bristol Motor Speedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. — For three days in mid-May, hundreds of race cars will take to the high banks of Thunder Valley.

May 19 through May 21, Bristol Motor Speedway will host the first annual Short Track U.S. Nationals in which over 500 races cars of various short track racing classes will compete on the .533-mile short track that’s known as “The Last Great Coliseum.”

But it’s also running on the same weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. To facilitate those who can’t make it to the event, Bristol and Speed51.com partnered together to announce that they’ll carry the Short Track Nationals on the latter’s website as a PPV event.

“With the NASCAR All-Star weekend taking place at Charlotte Motor Speedway, we’ve looked for ways to give those who can’t attend the Short Track U.S. Nationals an opportunity to still enjoy the world’s largest short track race and glad we were able to partner with a leader like Speed51.com,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway.

Fans are also encouraged to attend both the All-Star Race and the Short Track Nationals since the All-Star Race is on May 20 and the main races for the Short Track Nationals don’t start until the next day.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **