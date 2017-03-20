Consistency Key in California for Almirola and Smithfield Team

Top-15 Finish in Vegas has Team Optimistic

After a scoring a Top-15 finish in Vegas, the No. 43 Smithfield team looks forward to another intermediate race this weekend at Auto Club Speedway. Aric Almirola is 17th in the Championship Points and looking for a solid finish this weekend. The team continues to work on their program looking for results and consistency this season and California

Almirola made nine Monster Energy Series starts at Auto Club Speedway and earned two Top-15 finishes. He scored his best finish of 11th in 2015.

Richard Petty will join other Auto Club Speedway legends and past winners to the Fan Zone Main Stage for great stories and some good bench racing. Petty joins Roger Penske, Michael Waltrip, and Rusty Wallace.

When: Sunday, March 26, 9:40 a.m.

Where: Fan Zone Main Stage

Almirola will stop by the Air Force display to sign autographs before he hops into the No. 43 Ford for the Auto Club 400.

When: Sunday, March 26, 9:50 a.m.

Where: Air Force display in the Fan Zone

“I like racing in California. You can race all over the track to find the grip and speed you need. But the teams are really tricky making it one of the toughest places we race in terms of how you position your car on the track. We had a good finish in Vegas, and we’re looking to repeat that this week in California. We’ve worked really hard on our intermediate program and are looking forward to that hard work paying off. Hopefully, that will happen this weekend.”

No. 43 Smithfield Ford

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. With a history of over 200 wins and business partnerships with national and global leaders, today the race operation fields one team in competition in the NASCAR premier series with driver Aric Almirola. Almirola will return to the iconic No. 43 Ford with partners Smithfield Foods, STP, United States Air Force and Fresh From Florida. The team is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.

