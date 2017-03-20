Fastest, Easiest and Most Economical Hotel Reservations with DEGARooms.com for TSS Race Weekend

Fastest, Easiest and Most Economical Hotel Reservations with DEGARooms.com for Talladega Superspeedway’s Highly-Anticipated Race Weekend, May 5-7

DEGARooms.com, Talladega Superspeedway’s ‘Official Hotel Reservation Service’, Guarantee’s Loyal Fans the Lowest Rates for Race Weekend

TALLADEGA, AL – Take care of all your hotel needs for Talladega Superspeedway’s triple-header spring race weekend by booking your room through DEGARooms.com with a simple click of a button. It is the quickest, easiest, and most economical way to find a room for the May 5-7 race weekend at NASCAR’s Most Competitive Track. Vacancies remain, but be sure to book by the April 14th deadline date.

DEGARooms.com gives race fans the chance to stay in numerous hotels within close proximity to Talladega Superspeedway. All hotels are screened for quality and assurance, and the rates are guaranteed to be the lowest publicly available over any online channels. Featured top hotels include, Doubletree, Hampton Inn, Sheraton, Westin and many more.

Hotel prices start as low as $109 per night and many have been vetted by the DegaRooms.com staff. Several hotels have been given a rating out of five stars, giving fans even more information about the quality of hotels available.

Making the deal even sweeter is the fact that there are no surprises of booking fees or change fees associated with DEGARooms.com. The staff will even send a hotel confirmation letter and follow up with you during GEICO 500 race week with up-to-date schedules and weather information.

To book a hotel room, simply click the “Book or Change a May Reservation” tab on the left side of the homepage. After being redirected, select the reservation type “Race fan.” Upon reviewing the list of hotels available, choose the hotel of your liking and book your room in no time.

Be sure to check out the incredible transportation offers, as select hotels offer a shuttle service to and from the race track. The option to purchase transportation for one or multiple days is available. A single-day transportation pass starts at $45, while a combo ticket for both Saturday and Sunday is $85.

“DEGARooms.com provides fans the absolute best hotel prices around,” Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch stated. “We want our fans to be as comfortable as possible during race weekend, and using DEGARooms.com gives them that convenient opportunity, unlike any other. All fans have to do is log on, reserve a room and then enjoy the amazing racing on the biggest and baddest race track in the world. Plus, there is so much to do in the surrounding Birmingham/Gadsden areas before and after your visit to TSS. It’s the ultimate win for our fans.”

Don’t Delay! Visit DEGARooms.com, click the “Book or Change a May Reservation” tab and follow the steps. With a few clicks, you’ll have your hotel room reserved and can begin planning for the weekend of a lifetime at Talladega Superspeedway – NASCAR’s Most Competitive Track.

For more information on the entire weekend, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA. The event schedule includes:

Talladega Superspeedway Triple Header Weekend:

Friday, May 5:

8:30 AM – 10:20 AM General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Final Practice

10:30 AM – 11:25 AM Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Practice

12:30 PM – 1:25 PM Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Final Practice

1:30 PM – 2:25 PM GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice

3:30 PM – 4:25 PM GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice

5:00 PM Green Flag – General Tire 200

ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards Race

(76 Laps, 202.16 Miles)

7:00 PM “Big One On The Blvd” Fan Infield Parade & Competitions

Saturday, May 6:

9:30 AM Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Qualifying

12:00 PM Green Flag – Sparks Energy 300

NASCAR XFINITY Series Race

(113 Laps, 300.58 Miles)

3:00 PM GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

7:30 PM Traditional Infield Concert – Headlined by The Charlie Daniels Band

Sunday, May 7:

1:00 PM Green Flag – GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race

(188 Laps, 500.08 Miles)

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s Most Competitive Track (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), most banked (33 degrees), and longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly, offering up hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids ticket prices and special offers for military members and college students. The historic venue, built in 1969, is NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, which features the traditional Saturday Night Concert and the world-renowned Talladega Blvd, home of the “Big One on the Blvd” party. It is the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large video viewing boards lining the frontstretch and endless activities for fans throughout its event weekends. Talladega Superspeedway’s next NASCAR weekend is set for May 5-7 with the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race and the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event, in addition to the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Racing Series. Log on to www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 877-Go2-DEGA for more information.

