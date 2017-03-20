Matt DiBenedetto No.32 Can-Am/Kappa Ford Fusion Race Advance

Race 5: Auto Club 400

27th in Points: Coming in to the Auto Club 400 this weekend, Matt DiBenedetto and the No.32 Can-Am/Kappa Riding team sit 27th in points just four races into the season.

Home Track Advantage: “Not only is Auto Club Speedway one of my favorite racetracks, but it is also one of my favorite areas to go to,” said DiBenedetto. “Although I’m not one of the biggest fans of the traffic and chaos of the Los Angeles area, I grew up not too far from the raceway and always take the week before the race to visit family. This week I got to see a lot of those same family members and will have many of them at the raceway cheering myself and the Can-Am/Kappa Go Fas Racing team on.”

#NASCARHasGoneWest: . NASCAR’s three-race trip to the west coast comes to a conclusion this weekend in California. “We’ve really enjoyed the nice weather out here on the west coast, but I think our small team is ready to get back home and get back to work at the shop,” said DiBenedetto. “Most, if not all, of the bigger teams have shop employees working around the clock back there, and it’s hard losing guys who stay out on the west coast. It’ll be nice to get back in a rhythm after this weekend and get into the real meat of the season.”

DiBenedetto on California: “I really enjoy the tracks that you can run the top right up against the fence. Auto Club Speedway is one of the few speedways that we can move around a lot depending on how our car is feeling, and that really allows the drivers to race hard. Running the top at California is very tough, but I feel like I’ve gotten a good grasp on it in a few years of running there and I expect our No.32 Can-Am/Kappa Ford to be working the top to find some speed.”

Chassis Info:

Crew Chief Gene Nead will be bringing chassis GFR-889 to serve as the primary car. This chassis has raced one race for the team before, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Auto Club Speedway:

Starts: 2

Average Start: 37.5

Average Finish: 34.5

ABOUT OUR TEAM:

About Can-Am|BRP: BRP (TSX: DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am all-terrain and side-by-side vehicles, Can-Am Spyder roadsters, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of over CA$3.5 billion from 107 countries, the Company employs approximately 7,600 people worldwide. Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder, Outlander, Renegade, Maverick, Commander, X and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information please visit www.brp.com or www.can-am.brp.com.

Get Matt DiBenedetto Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @mattdracing on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Matt a “like” on Facebook – “Matt DiBenedetto Racing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.mattdracing.com

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

