Nos. 2, 4 Teams Penalized after Violations at Phoenix

By Staff report | NASCAR.com

NASCAR levied L1-level penalties against the No. 2 car of Team Penske and the No. 4 car of Stewart-Haas Racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Wednesday following Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

The violation for the No. 2 car is detailed in sections 20.17.3.1.2 of the NASCAR Rule Book (post-race general inspection measurements), and driver Brad Keselowski’s fifth-place finish in the Camping World 500 is encumbered, per section 12.10 of the NASCAR Rule Book.

Meanwhile, the violation for the No. 4 car is detailed in sections 20.3.3.3 I-4 of the NASCAR Rule Book (track bar mount and supports) and driver Kevin Harvick’s sixth-place finish at Phoenix is encumbered.

As a result of the violation, No. 2 crew chief Paul Wolfe was fined $65,000 and suspended from the next three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points races. The team was assessed with the loss of 35 driver points and 35 owner points.

The No. 4 crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $25,000 and suspended from the next Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points race. The team was assessed with the loss of 10 driver and 10 team owner points.

Team Penske and Stewart-Haas Racing both have the option to file an appeal to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel.

