NASCAR Racing Schedule for Auto Club Speedway

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the XFINITY Series head to Auto Club Speedway in Fontana California for the final stop of “NASCAR Goes West.” First up is the NXS Service King 300 on Saturday at 4 p.m. on FS1. The MENCS Auto Club 400 wraps up the weekend’s activities on Sunday, March 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Saturday’s Service King 300 will consist of three stages. Stages 1 and 2 will be 35 laps each in length with a final stage of 80 laps (150 total laps). The Cup Series Auto Club 400 is also comprised of three stages. Stages 1 and 2 will be 60 laps each while the final stage will be 80 laps (200 total laps.)

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 24:

On Track :

1:30-2:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice – FS1

3-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Practice – FS1

5-5:55 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Final Practice – FS1

7:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

1 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

11:45 a.m.: Jimmie Johnson

12 p.m.: Daniel Suarez

12:15 p.m.: Danica Patrick

12:45 p.m.: Chase Elliott

1 p.m.: Cole Custer and Ryan Reed

3:35 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

4 p.m.: Ryan Blaney

4:30 p.m.: Ryan Newman

6:15 p.m.: Kyle Larson

8 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying

Saturday, March 25:

On Track :

11:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice – FS1

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

2:30-3:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice – FS1

4 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series NXS 300 (150 laps, 300 miles) – FS1

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

6:45 p.m.: Post-NASCAR XFINITY Series Race (time approx.)

Sunday, March 26:

On Track :

3:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 (200 laps, 400 miles) – FOX

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

2 p.m.: Auto Club Speedway Announcement

2:30 p.m.: Justice Brothers/Shav Glick Award

7 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race (time approx.)

Auto Club 400 Entry List:

