Rick Ware Racing to sport BUBBA burger(R) colors at Auto Club Speedway

FONTANA, Calif. – Rick Ware Racing is the latest to join the BUBBA burger® train for a big weekend at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, site of Sunday’s AAA 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race.

On the heels of their best performance of the 2017 season last weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, veteran driver Timmy Hill returns to the driving duties of the No. 51 BUBBA burger® Chevrolet looking for another fulfilling and stuffing finish at the 2.0-mile oval.

BUBBA burger® is also a proud partner and official burger of Auto Club Speedway, who is celebrating their 20th year anniversary of competition this weekend.

To help celebrate Auto Club’s achievement, the RWR team will debut their No. 51 BUBBA burger® Chevrolet in a sporty red, white and blue layout. Additionally, the veteran NASCAR team will also run the 20th anniversary logos on the team’s car and pit box.

“As an owner and driver I have competed in the NASCAR Winston West, Truck XFINITY and Cup Series races at Fontana, so this race is important to me,” said RWR team principal Rick Ware. “I was born in Los Angeles and I consider Riverside Raceway my home track before Auto Club Speedway was built.

“With Auto Club now representing this part of the area of California, it’s a track that has a lot of significance to me. It’s also nice to come home, but it’s important for us to run as competitive as possible too. We had a good run last weekend at Phoenix. A step in the right direction. Now, our attention is on this weekend’s race Auto Club, we’re exceptionally proud to carry the BUBBA burger® logos and celebrating the track’s 20th anniversary.”

Hill, the 2011 NASCAR XFINITY Series Rookie of the Year will make his second Cup Series start at Fontana and the first since 2013.

“After a positive run last weekend at Phoenix, I’m ready to get back after it this weekend at Auto Club,” said Hill. “Our RWR team is proud to have the support of BUBBA burger® this weekend and I know we’re going to do everything in our power to bring them home a finish they can be satisfied with.

“They have been a strong partner to RWR and others for a long time and I’m honored to represent a company that has such a hungry appetite for Motorsports, particularly NASCAR.”

Andy Stenson, vice president of marketing for BUBBA foods LLC. said, “We love our presence in NASCAR and take pride in our partnerships with the teams and tracks like Rick Ware Racing and Auto Club Speedway. We’re anxious to get things underway and celebrate a huge milestone with the track, while cheering on the teams we believe in. We’re looking forward to seeing Timmy and the RWR crew do well with that patriotic paint scheme.”

Stenson added, “With BUBBA, victory never tasted so good!”

In addition to BUBBA burger®, RWR is proud to carry the support of Spoonful of Music, Lilly Trucking and Dashub Auto as associate marketing partner for the fifth race on the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series tour.

Find more information on BUBBA burger® and all of the new products by visiting bubbafoods.com or find them on Facebook at The Official Bubba burger fan page. Twitter: @bubbaburger

For more on Rick Ware Racing, please “like” them on Facebook (Facebook.com/rickwareracing) or visit WareRacing.com.

Rick Ware Racing is on Twitter. Follow them @RickWareRacing.

