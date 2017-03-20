Ross Chastain Fontana preview

Ross Chastain

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Florida Watermelon Association Chevrolet 4

Auto Club Speedway preview

NXS 300

Saturday, March 25

Race 5 of 33

Laps: 150

Miles: 200

CHASTAIN TACKLES FONTANA

FONTANA, Calif. – Ross Chastain will make his third run at Auto Club Speedway in Saturday’s NXS 300 Xfinity Series race.

In the past two seasons, Chastain has finished 17th and 19th at the fast two-mile track.

“We’ve had good cars there in the past couple of years, and I’ve learned a lot driving that track,” Chastain said. “We’re looking to make gains this time around. The track is one of the best we race on.”

Chastain, who will drive the Florida Watermelon Association Chevrolet this weekend, is 17th in Xfinity driver points entering the race.

Practice at Auto Club is scheduled at 3 and 5 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 4 p.m.

