Ross Chastain Fontana preview
by Official Release On Thu, Mar. 23, 2017
Ross Chastain
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Florida Watermelon Association Chevrolet 4
Auto Club Speedway preview
NXS 300
Saturday, March 25
Race 5 of 33
Laps: 150
Miles: 200
CHASTAIN TACKLES FONTANA
FONTANA, Calif. – Ross Chastain will make his third run at Auto Club Speedway in Saturday’s NXS 300 Xfinity Series race.
In the past two seasons, Chastain has finished 17th and 19th at the fast two-mile track.
“We’ve had good cars there in the past couple of years, and I’ve learned a lot driving that track,” Chastain said. “We’re looking to make gains this time around. The track is one of the best we race on.”
Chastain, who will drive the Florida Watermelon Association Chevrolet this weekend, is 17th in Xfinity driver points entering the race.
Practice at Auto Club is scheduled at 3 and 5 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 4 p.m.