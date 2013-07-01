Garrett Smithley Fontana preview
by Official Release On Thu, Mar. 23, 2017
Garrett Smithley
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 0
Auto Club Speedway preview
NXS 300
Saturday, March 25
Race 5 of 33
Laps: 150
Miles: 200
SMITHLEY RETURNS TO FONTANA
FONTANA, Calif. – Garrett Smithley will race at Auto Club Speedway for the second time in Saturday’s NXS 300 Xfinity Series race.
Smithley debuted at the tough two-mile track in his rookie season last year, finishing 23rd.
“It’s good to have a race under my belt there,” Smithley said. “It’s not really a hard track to drive, but the surface is really racey, and every lap you can get in is good for future runs. I feel good about what we can do this time.”
Smithley is 16th in Xfinity driver points entering the race.
Practice at Auto Club is scheduled at 3 and 5 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 4 p.m.
