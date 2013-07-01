Garrett Smithley Fontana preview

Garrett Smithley

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 0

Auto Club Speedway preview

NXS 300

Saturday, March 25

Race 5 of 33

Laps: 150

Miles: 200

SMITHLEY RETURNS TO FONTANA

FONTANA, Calif. – Garrett Smithley will race at Auto Club Speedway for the second time in Saturday’s NXS 300 Xfinity Series race.

Smithley debuted at the tough two-mile track in his rookie season last year, finishing 23rd.

“It’s good to have a race under my belt there,” Smithley said. “It’s not really a hard track to drive, but the surface is really racey, and every lap you can get in is good for future runs. I feel good about what we can do this time.”

Smithley is 16th in Xfinity driver points entering the race.

Practice at Auto Club is scheduled at 3 and 5 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 4 p.m.