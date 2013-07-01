Harrison Rhodes Fontana preview
by Official Release On Thu, Mar. 23, 2017
Harrison Rhodes
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 01
Auto Club Speedway preview
NXS 300
Saturday, March 25
Race 5 of 33
Laps: 150
Miles: 200
RHODES ROLLING INTO FONTANA
FONTANA, Calif. – And it’s on to California for Harrison Rhodes
The early-season Xfinity Series Western Swing will end with Saturday’s NXS 300 at Auto Club Speedway, following races at Las Vegas and Phoenix.
Rhodes will drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 01 Chevrolet in Saturday’s race, the fifth of the season.
The race will be Rhodes’ third at the two-mile track.
“Auto Club has developed into one of the best tracks on the circuit,” Rhodes said. “The surface there is worn pretty good, and that usually makes for good racing. It’s really fast, too, which I like.”
Rhodes is 15th in Xfinity driver points entering the race.
Practice at Auto Club is scheduled at 3 and 5 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 4 p.m.
