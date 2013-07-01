Harrison Rhodes Fontana preview

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 01

Auto Club Speedway preview

NXS 300

Saturday, March 25

Race 5 of 33

Laps: 150

Miles: 200

RHODES ROLLING INTO FONTANA

FONTANA, Calif. – And it’s on to California for Harrison Rhodes

The early-season Xfinity Series Western Swing will end with Saturday’s NXS 300 at Auto Club Speedway, following races at Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Rhodes will drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 01 Chevrolet in Saturday’s race, the fifth of the season.

The race will be Rhodes’ third at the two-mile track.

“Auto Club has developed into one of the best tracks on the circuit,” Rhodes said. “The surface there is worn pretty good, and that usually makes for good racing. It’s really fast, too, which I like.” Rhodes is 15th in Xfinity driver points entering the race. Practice at Auto Club is scheduled at 3 and 5 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 4 p.m.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **