IMS Statement about New Car Specifications in NASCAR XFINITY Series Race July 22

INDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, March 23, 2017 – NASCAR announced today new car specifications, which implement engine restrictor plates, for the NASCAR XFINITY Series race Saturday, July 22 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IMS President J. Douglas Boles made this statement about the new equipment package for the 250-mile race, which was adopted after a successful test last year at IMS:

“We’re encouraged and supportive of this change by NASCAR and appreciate the collaborative effort to enhance the overall fan experience during this event. The lineup for the entire weekend is exciting, starting with the Fan Fest on Friday, a full day of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series action on Saturday and the 24th annual Brickyard 400 on Sunday.”

The 250-mile NASCAR XFINITY Series race at IMS starts at 3:30 p.m. (ET) Saturday, July 22.

The 250-mile NASCAR XFINITY Series race at IMS starts at 3:30 p.m. (ET) Saturday, July 22.

