Jimmie Johnson & NASA Team Up For an Out of This World Race Day at Richmond International Raceway

STEM-Focused Ticket Package for Kids Returns for the TOYOTA OWNERS 400

Jimmie Johnson is teaming up with NASA and Richmond International Raceway to give NASCAR’s youngest fans the opportunity to learn the science behind the sport as well as meet the seven-time NASCAR Cup Champion prior to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 30.

The Jimmie Johnson Ticket Package gives kids the chance to see not only their favorite driver, but also learn about the role STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) has in NASCAR. Kids will learn how the science of speed plays a role in both NASCAR and the launch of rockets into space.

“Our partnership with Richmond and NASA provides a unique and affordable opportunity for families to come to the race,” said Jimmie Johnson, three-time Richmond winner. “The program gives children a fun activity with instruction from educators trained by NASA. In addition, I get to spend quality time with children answering their questions. I look forward to meeting families who take part in this ticket package at Richmond.”

The Jimmie Johnson Ticket Package includes:

Ticket to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in the Commonwealth Grandstands (Rows 1-5)

15-minute Q&A appearance by Jimmie Johnson

NASA Rockets 2 Race Cars STEM Education hands-on activity

12-page youth activity booklet (while supplies last)

Kids tickets in the Jimmie Johnson Ticket Package are $24 for kids 12 & younger. Adult tickets are $48. The Jimmie Johnson Ticket Package is available for purchase at rir.com/jimmieoffer.

NASCAR racing returns to the Capital of the Commonwealth on April 28, 29 and 30 for Richmond’s spring race weekend. The action starts with Pole Day on April 28, followed by the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash4Cash race on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. Kids 12 and younger are admitted free in general admission seating areas for the ToyotaCare 250. The weekend concludes with NASCAR’s best in the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m.

Richmond’s fall race weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, will crown the inaugural Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion over Fan Appreciation Weekend on September 8-9. Witness history in the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, September 9 as a regular season champion will be crowned. On Friday, September 8, the rising stars of tomorrow will compete in the Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit rir.com or call 866-455-7223 to purchase.

