Fastenal to Celebrate 50th Anniversary with Employee Paint Scheme

Concord, N.C. (March 21, 2017) – In celebration of Fastenal’s 50th Anniversary, the No. 17 Ford, driven by two-time champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr., will feature a commemorative look at Auto Club Speedway this week.

The Fastenal story began in 1967 when Bob Kierlin got together with four friends and opened the first Fastenal store, a 1,000-square-foot shop in his hometown of Winona, MN. Fueled by a core belief in its people, the company has since grown from that single store into a multibillion organization serving some of the biggest names in the worlds of industry and construction.

Still headquartered in Winona, MN, Fastenal now employs nearly 20,000 people worldwide. The names of those employees will be featured on the No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion along with a special 50thAnniversary logo for the Auto Club 400 on March 26th, 2017.

“I am extremely honored to carry the names of the nearly 20,000 Fastenal employees on our car for the race at Auto Club Speedway this weekend,” said Stenhouse. “The history of Fastenal is a story of how vision and hard work led to tremendous growth and success. I’ve had the privilege of meeting thousands of Fastenal employees as well as the company’s founders, and they make me proud to be a part of the Fastenal team on and off the track.”

The commemorative car was unveiled at the annual Fastenal Employee Industrial & Construction Expo in Orlando, Florida.

“Fastenal wouldn’t be where it is today without the hard working people who keep driving this company forward,” said Brooke Mlsna, Fastenal’s vice president of marketing. “To pay tribute to that, we wanted to incorporate our entire Blue Team into our anniversary car so that, as a team, we can race around the track as we prepare to race into our next 50 years of business.”

For more information about Fastenal’s history, products and supply chain solutions, visit www.Fastenal.com.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a one-stop source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and construction products. With more than 2,500 stores worldwide, the company supports its customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Sprint Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition with drivers Greg Biffle, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.,Trevor Bayne, Ryan Reed, Chris Buescher and Bubba Wallace. Now in its 29th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning digital and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

