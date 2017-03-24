The Dale Jr. Foundation Sets ‘Win Dale Jr.’s Ride’ Event for 2017

Corvette Grand Sport 3LT is Grand Prize in Annual Fundraiser for TDJF

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 24, 2017) – For the seventh consecutive year, The Dale Jr. Foundation announced its Win Dale Jr.’s Ride raffle to benefit The Foundation’s good works for children in need. The Grand Prize for 2017 is a bright yellow 2017 Corvette Grand Sport Coupe 3LT with the Heritage Package.

Tickets for the annual drawing go on sale next Friday, March 31, at www.windalejrsride.com and there are just 10,888 available at $25 per ticket. That’s an increase over last year’s 8,888 tickets, in response to the tremendous demand from past years, and every dollar raised supports The Dale Jr. Foundation, which is dedicated to improving the lives of children in need through its network of deserving programs. As an added benefit, TDJF will support charities in the winner’s hometown with a portion of the proceeds.

“The Corvette raffle has been an incredible fundraiser for The Foundation for quite a while now,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. “Our fans have really supported this initiative to help it become what it has. We’re excited to increase the number of tickets this year and the opportunity that will provide us to raise even more money to support all of the charities that we work with.”

The raffle runs through Sept. 29, with the drawing for the winner set for Monday, Oct. 2. Tickets are available at www.windalejrsride.com, and the winner will drive away in Dale Jr.’s 2017 Corvette Grand Sport Coupe 3LT. The Corvette features a 6.2-liter V-8 engine, an eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission, and exposed carbon-fiber hood insert and dual-roof package. It comes with the Chevrolet MyLink radio with navigation, and all the taxes are paid by The Dale Jr. Foundation.

“We are so excited to have the chance to offer this program again this year,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports and vice-president of TDJF. “Chevrolet has been an outstanding partner in this program, and the Corvette Grand Sport Coupe is an amazing vehicle. Having such a grand prize does so much to promote awareness of The Foundation and give underprivileged individuals a chance to improve confidence and education. We’ve raised more than $1 million over the life of this raffle, and that has enabled us to do so much for so many.”

In addition to the Grand Prize, second and third-place prize packages are also offered. Second prize is the chance for the winner and a guest to be honorary pit crew members on a JR Motorsports team at the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series event of the winner’s choice, and it includes pit/garage access, a hauler tour, a tour of the pit box, a VIP gift bag and a travel allowance. Third prize is Pit/Garage access and travel allowance for two to the May 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway plus a $200 shopping spree at the JR Nation Retail Store.

ABOUT THE DALE JR FOUNDATION:

The Dale Jr. Foundation is a charity dedicated to giving underprivileged individuals with a focus on youth, the resources to improve their confidence and education, and the opportunity to achieve extraordinary goals. For more information, visit www.thedalejrfoundation.org.

