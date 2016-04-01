Solid ARCA test at Nashville have Gus Dean; Win-Tron Racing singing right tunes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – While their private test at the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville was cut short due to inclement weather, Gus Dean (@gusdean) and his Win-Tron Racing team still turned plenty of laps around the historic short track giving them plenty of notes ahead of Apr. 8’s Music City 200 presented by Azure Foundation.

In the opening laps, Dean, the Bluffton, S.C. native had to get reacquainted with the half-mile oval after turning laps previously in a Super Late Model.

Quickly shaking off the rust, Dean and his team led by veteran crew chief Todd Myers quickly paced themselves into race mode.

Utilizing the test to make changes, the greatest benefit came from experimenting with a brake package, a change they’ll make before competing in the second ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards race of the year in less than three weeks.

“I felt pretty happy with our No. 32 GREE Toyota overall,” said Dean. “We worked really hard on our race run package, as well some stuff for qualifying. The car was extremely comfortable and well-balanced. There are some areas where we feel like we can improve to get better, but overall the test will without a doubt make us (a lot) better for the race.”

Before testing commenced, Dean had a moment to reflect on his previous races at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville remembering that track positon was key, but handling meant more.

“I remember the track going through a stage of changes depending on the weather,” recalled Dean. “When we come back with the ARCA race, most of the stuff we’ll do will be during the day, then race at night. I don’t have a better man on top of the pit box to keep up with all that than Todd. I can’t wait to get back there and contend for a strong finish for everyone at GREE.”

Car-owner Kevin Cywinski attended the test alongside Dean, Myers and the crew and said he was pleased with the team’s efforts.

“We certainly made the most of the opportunity before the weather came,” said Cywinski. “I’m really proud of our guys. Since Daytona, we’ve built several new race cars, as well as concentrate on fixing our car from Daytona. Gus is in the shop regularly and that’s a great motivation for the guys to work harder so we can put our GREE Toyota in Victory Lane.”

The 200-lap Music City 200 presented by Azure Foundation is set for Sat., Apr. 8 live on MAVTV.

On a side note, Dean Racing announced Thursday afternoon that because of a stomach bug Dean obtained following Tuesday’s test in Nashville, the team has withdrawn their entry from the CARS Tour event scheduled for this weekend at Dominion (Va.) Raceway.

About GREE:

In 1991, GREE set out to make the world a cooler place. To this end, we’ve become a global leader in air conditioners, developing some of the most advanced commercial and residential air conditioners in the world. Based in Zhuhai, China, GREE is now the world’s largest specialized air conditioner company integrating R&D, manufacturing, sales and service. It’s our mission to innovate and create new ways to help people live well and stay comfortable no matter where they live, work or play.

About Win-Tron Racing:

Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, Win-Tron Racing is a professional race team headquartered in “Race City USA.” Owned by former racer Kevin Cywinski, the team will compete for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards championship in 2017 with driver Gus Dean in the No. 32 GREE Toyota Camry. Learn more at WinTronRacing.com or on Twitter @WinTronRacing.

