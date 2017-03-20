Larson Fastest in First Cup Practice

Tweet Kyle Larson posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Auto Club Speedway. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Kyle Larson topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Auto Club Speedway.

The driver of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 38.081 and a speed of 189.071 mph. Denny Hamlin was second in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a time of 38.204 and a speed of 188.462 mph. Kevin Harvick was third in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with a time of 38.228 and a speed of 188.344 mph.

Jamie McMurray was fourth in his No. 1 Ganassi Chevrolet with a time of 38.310 and a speed of 187.940 mph. Joey Logano rounded out the top-five in his No. 22 Team Penske Ford with a time of 38.382 and a speed of 187.588 mph.

Larson posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 182.404 mph.

Jimmie Johnson went to a backup car after spinning out in Turn 4 and digging his splitter into the infield grass.

The session was stopped once for a live owl on the frontstretch.

