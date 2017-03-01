CHEVY MENCS AT FONTANA: Final Practice Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

AUTO CLUB 400

AUTO CLUB SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY DRIVER PRACTICE NOTES & QUOTES

MARCH 25, 2017

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 NAPA CHEVROLET SS – Hit the wall during final practice

YOU WERE HAVING A GOOD PRACTICE SESSION AT THE TOP OF THE SPEED CHART. WHAT HAPPENED?

“We had a part come loose on the left front and it’s obviously something that needs to be together to make laps. I’m not real sure why it broke or why that happened. It was nothing fancy that we were doing. I was getting into (Turn) 3 at the time. I don’t know if it was some sort of roughness to the race track that bounced it loose, or what. I was really happy with the NAPA Chevy throughout that run. Unfortunately, this now puts us behind. But we’ll look into it and try to get this car fixed for tomorrow. We would love to keep this primary car. I don’t know if we can or not. I know they’ll work hard and try to get it tuned-up for tomorrow.”

IS THE CAR REPAIRABLE OR WILL YOU HAVE TO GO TO A BACKUP?

“We’re going to try to not go to a backup car. We’re not 100 percent certain, but the crew is working hard to try to get it tuned-up. Hopefully we can get it back like it was.

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S CHEVROLET SS – Comments following the final practice session:

HOW WAS PRACTICE, AND HOW IS THE BACKUP CAR?

“I think we ended the session pretty good. We still need to be a bit better, but it took us a few runs to get the car sorted out and find a direction with the set-up of the Lowe’s Chevy. So overall, I think we ended in a respectable spot.”

Connect with Team Chevy on social media. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/TeamChevy, follow us on Twitter @TeamChevy, and add +TeamChevy into your Google+ circles.

Team Chevy racing photos are available at: http://media.gm.com/product/public/us/en/gmracing/photos.html

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 115 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **