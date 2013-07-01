Larson holds off Logano to win the Xfinity Series race at Fontana

Tweet FONTANA, CA - MARCH 25: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 ENEOS Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winnning the NASCAR XFINITY Series Service King 300 at Auto Club Speedway on March 25, 2017 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Kyle Larson held off Joey Logano on the final restart with four laps to go to win Saturday’s Service King 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA.

“It was a lot of fun with Joey there late,” Larson said. “I hope it gives us some good momentum. We’ll start from the pole and hopefully be here again (Sunday).”

Larson’s Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 Chevrolet won by 0.127 seconds over Logano to earn his sixth career win in the Xfinity Series and the second at Fontana, his home state.

“The racing there at the end with Joey was awesome. A heck of a race. I honestly didn’t think we’d be here yesterday.” Larson said.

Logano started from the pole, led five times for 70 laps and finished second.

“I knew he was a little better than us. I think he had two or three lap better tires than me, which was surprising that he continued to stay faster the whole run. We raced the heck out of each other. I had a lot of fun racing with him. It was a good time, and he was faster than me.” Logano said.

Kyle Busch won the race’s opening two stages finished third, Erik Jones fourth and rookie William Byron finished fifth.

Elliott Sadler remains the NASCAR Xfinity Series point standings by 17 points over William Byron.

The Xfinity Series has next week of then heads to Texas Motor Speedway on April 8.

