Stenhouse Jr. Finishes 22nd at Fontana After Late-Race Accident

FONTANA, Calif. (March 26, 2017) – After solidly running in the top-15 for a majority of Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Auto Club Speedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. restarted ninth with five laps remaining but contact was made sending the Fastenal Ford spinning. With only two laps remaining, Stenhouse was forced to settle with a 22nd-place finish.

”It’s just unfortunate,” Stenhouse said. “Our Fastenal Ford started out tight early on in the runs but would come around later in the run and we were able to pass some cars. Overall we had a solid day and the pit crew did a great job on pit-road just unfortunate we didn’t get the finish we deserved.”

The two-time XFINITY champion started the 200-lap race in the 16th position quickly gaining five positions on the first lap before the first caution flag waved on lap three.

With a multitude of late race cautions in the last 20 laps, Stenhouse was running in the top-15 jockeying for position when contact was made sending the Fastenal Ford for a spin. The Olive Branch, Miss. native brought his Ford to pit-road for four fresh tires and the Blue Team repaired the right front fender.

On the final green white checkered, Stenhouse lined up in the 22nd position at the tail end of the field since he pitted before pit-road was open. With only two laps remaining and traffic, Stenhouse was forced to settle with a 22nd -place finish.

Next up for Stenhouse and the No. 17 team is the STP500 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, April 2.. Race coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. on FOX Sports 1. Coverage can also be heard on MRN and SIRIUS radio channel 90.

