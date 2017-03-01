RCR Post Race Report – Auto Club 400

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 American Ethanol Chevrolet SS Team Earn Best Season-To-Date Finish at Auto Club Speedway

“Our American Ethanol Chevrolet was good on the long run, but tight on takeoff throughout the day today. I wish we could have done more with the position we were in with tires. On the outside lane, we could not fire off the first couple of laps. We struggle with that and we’re going to start practicing it and figuring out why we can’t turn. Overall, though, the green and black Chevy had speed and our pit crew was fast so I’m proud of my guys. We always want more, and we’re going to do what we can to get even more out of our finishes.”

– Austin Dillon

Paul Menard and the No. 27 Jack Link’s/Menards Chevy Team End West Coast Swing with a 28th-Place Finish in California

“Everyone on the No. 27 team worked hard these last three weeks. This West Coast swing is tough on everybody and it’ll be good to get home. I’m not sure what to say about today. We have some work to do on our splitters and getting that right. The car just wasn’t in the track and the front end wasn’t working right all race. Matt Borland made calls for good adjustments and we were turning better by the end, but it wasn’t enough. We’ll re-group, take a look at our notes and come back determined at Martinsville Speedway.”

– Paul Menard

Ryan Newman Rebounds After Rough Race Start at Auto Club Speedway to Finish 15th

“It was a tough and long day for us in the Caterpillar Chevrolet at Auto Club Speedway. Unfortunately, we began the race on a negative note with a hole in the front nose on the first lap that cost us our track position. Then we battled an extremely tight-handling car that put us a lap down. We finally raced back onto the lead lap with 19 to go. It certainly wasn’t the finish we wanted, especially considering where we practiced and qualified this Chevrolet, but it was a decent recovery.”

– Ryan Newman

