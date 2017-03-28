Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Extends Partnership with Richard Childress Racing

WELCOME, N.C. ( March 28, 2017 ) – Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and June 11, 2017 , as well as host RCR during its two stops on the Series schedule in Pennsylvania. Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and Kalahari Resorts & Conventions have renewed their partnership for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. Now home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark, Kalahari Resorts will once again serve as the primary sponsor on Ryan Newman’s No. 31 Chevrolet SS at Pocono Raceway on, as well as host RCR during its two stops on the Series schedule in Pennsylvania.

June 10 – June 11 . The partnership launched earlier today when Newman unveiled the 2017 Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Chevrolet on the RCR Facebook page, engaging with race fans and providing details on how they can take advantage of exclusive room rates and promotions happening during the Pocono race weekend

“Kalahari is my daughters’ favorite place to go when we are racing in Pocono,” said Ryan Newman, driver of the No. 31 Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Chevrolet. “It is an ideal destination for families of all ages to spend time together and have fun. Kalahari is a one-of-a-kind experience and everything you could possibly want is there. I’m proud to have them back with us and providing RCR a great place to stay when our time at the track is completed.”

Leading up to racing in the Pocono Mountains, fans and potential guests will have access to social media content showcasing the expanded 220,000 sq. ft. indoor waterpark that now features 34 attractions, including, a wave pool, an enhanced area for children, an extended lazy river and adult swim-up bars.

Beyond the waterpark, the resort recently opened an additional 520 rooms and suites, providing nearly 1,000 on-site accommodations to easily welcome race fans and teams. The authentically-African resort added two new full-service signature dining experiences – Double Cut Charcoal Grill and Sortino’s Italian Kitchen and expanded dry-play and fitness amenities. Its 100,000 sq. ft. Convention Center remains a top-of-the-line and state-of-the art facility for business meetings and events.

“We are excited to partner with Richard Childress Racing to sponsor Ryan Newman’s No. 31 Chevrolet to bring the spirit of Africa to the Pocono Raceway two years in a row,” said Todd Nelson, owner, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. “We’ve enjoyed getting to know Ryan and his team over the years while hosting them at our resort and Ryan embodies the fun and adventurous spirit of both my family and the resorts.”

For more information on today’s announcement, and all that is happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com . For more information about Kalahari Resorts, please visit www.KalahariResorts.com

About Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and coming soon to Round Rock, Texas, delivers a “world-away” waterpark resort and conference experience beyond expectations. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, is home to America’s largest indoor waterparks. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms, full-service Spa Kalahari, a fully equipped fitness center, on-site restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art conference center. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions frequently receives awards and accolades for its guest and convention services. Recent recognition includes: Condé Nast Traveler’s #1 World’s Coolest Indoor Waterparks, TripAdvisors’ 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2017 Wisconsin Meetings’ Best Convention Center, 2016 Family Vacation Critic Favorite, TripAdvisors’ 2016 Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2015 Reader’s Choice USA Today’s 10 Best Indoor Waterparks, January 2015 OpenTable’s Diners’ Choice Award for Double Cut Grill’s signature dining experience for the second consecutive year, Silver Star recognition for Best Family-Friendly Meeting Hotel and Resort in Smart Meeting’s 2014 Smart Stars Awards, Clean the World’s Top 50 Hot Properties in 2013, the Daily Herald’s 2014 Reader’s Choice Awards for Best Indoor Waterpark, selection as one of the nation’s Top Family Resorts by Family Fun magazine for 2013, being named the Best Conference Center in the state by the Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association and selection as the Corporate Meeting Destination of the Year by Cleveland Business Connects magazine. For reservation and guest information, call 1-877-KALAHARI (525-2427) or visit KalahariResorts.com . To learn more about Kalahari Resorts, members of the media are encouraged to visit KalahariMedia.com About Richard Childress Racing Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Its 2017 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet), 2011 Brickyard 400 champion Paul Menard (No. 27 Menards Chevrolet) and 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Grainger Chevrolet). Its XFINITY Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with Austin Dillon, Ben Kennedy and Paul Menard (No. 2 Rheem/Menards Chevrolet), a multi-driver lineup with Ty Dillon and others (No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Rheem/Red Kap Chevrolet), Daniel Hemric (No. 21 Chevrolet), Brandon Jones (No. 33 Menards/Nexteer Chevrolet) and Brendan Gaughan (No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino/U.S. Cellular Chevrolet).

