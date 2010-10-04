AJ ALLMENDINGER

NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CHEVROLET SS

MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY PREVIEW

Race: STP 500

Date/Time: Sunday, April 2nd / 2 PM ET

TV Network/Radio: FS1 / MRN / SIRIUSXM

QUOTES:

Appearance at Kroger in Martinsville: “I’m stopping by Kroger (240 Commonwealth Boulevard W) in Martinsville (Va.) to meet fans and sign autographs before racing at Martinsville Speedway on Thursday at 5:30 PM,” Allmendinger said. “I am looking forward to meeting our fans and partnering with organizations in the fight against hunger. Stop by and see us before heading to the track.”

Special track: “I just love Martinsville,” Allmendinger said. “It’s for sure a place where we’ve had some great runs. We almost won there last year. It’s such a good place for us. We’re hoping to have some good fortune there.”

Mental challenge: “It’s one of those races that is so mentally taxing,” Allmendinger said. “You can do everything right for 495 laps and then you get that late race caution that it seems we always get, and everybody comes piling in on the restart. It’s a tough place.”

Physical challenge: “You are definitely mentally worn out by the end of the race,” Allmendinger said. “Also, it’s the closet version on an oval to a road course the way you use the brakes. I’ve always enjoyed that.”

Each year is different: Even though Martinsville has been a good race track for us the last couple of years, every year is different,” Allmendinger said. “This is a different aero-package and we’ve been struggling with it. Maybe it doesn’t make that big of deal at Martinsville because it is a slow racetrack. You never know until you get there. It’s a tough sport. We are constantly trying to get better. I hope we have that magic that we have had the last couple of year there, but you don’t know until you get there.”

Maximize the weekend: “I’m really looking forward to Martinsville Speedway,” crew chief Randall Burnett said. “We had such a great run in the spring race last year. We almost won the thing. It’s a track that’s historically a good one for AJ. He knows how to manage his brakes well and it’s something that’s crucial there. AJ loves the place and I enjoy short track racing too. We’re hoping to stay out of trouble and maximize our day to get a strong finish out of it.”

________________________________

FAST FACTS:

Career Starts: 304

Wins: 1

Top-fives: 10

Top-10s: 48

Pole Awards: 4

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol

First Pole: 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Last Pole: 8/8/15 Watkins Glen

Best Start: 1 – 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Best Finish: 1 – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Crew Chief: Randall Burnett

________________________________

AJ MEDIA/SPONSOR APPEARANCES:

Thursday, March 30th

5:30 PM AJ Allmendinger signs autographs for fans at Kroger located at 240 Commonwealth Blvd W, Martinsville, Va.

Friday, March 31st

10 AM NASCAR Media Availability with AJ in Martinsville Speedway deadline room

Sunday, April 2nd

AJ Allmendinger sponsor meet & greets at Martinsville Speedway

