Chris Buescher No. 37 BUSH’s Beans Chevrolet Martinsville Speedway Pre-Race Report

CHRIS BUESCHER

NO. 37 BUSH’S BEANS CHEVROLET SS

MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY PREVIEW

Date/Time: Sunday, April 2nd at 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Network/Radio: FS1 / MRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

SPONSOR THIS WEEKEND:

“We’re fired up to have BUSH’S Beans back on the hood of the No. 37 car this weekend at Martinsville Speedway,” Buescher said. “Spring is here and we will be doing some serious grilling this weekend at the track, and BUSH’S ‘Grillin’ Beans” will definitely be on the side of our plates. I’ll go with their new Honey Chipotle Beans this week.”

STRATEGIES HEADING INTO MARTINSVILLE:

“Don’t wreck. Turn left. Save brakes,” Buescher said. “Martinsville Speedway is a tough short track. It’s very hard on brakes. I think everyone will fight getting the car to pivot through the center. Trying to make sure we have smooth power on exit to get down the straightaway. It’s basically two drag races with U-turns at both ends.”

TEAMMATE:

“AJ (Allmendinger) always runs really well at Martinsville Speedway,” Buescher said. “I’m hoping he will give me a couple pointers because I feel like I have a lot to learn there to figure out how to get better. It’ll be nice to have a teammate that’s got good experience and has had good speed to see if we can figure out how to make it apply to our car as well.”

NEW RULES AND FIRST SHORT TRACK STAGE RACING:

“The goal will be to keep the fenders on it the best you can with the stage racing,” Buescher said. “Only getting five minutes to repair a car in the middle of focusing on stage races at a true short track will be a challenge. It’s easy to get frustrated at Martinsville (Speedway) too, so I think trying to keep a level head while keeping your car in one piece will be key. We’ve got to make sure we can make repairs quickly if we get in a situation like that, which is very easy to do at Martinsville.”

WHEEL HOPPING:

“Wheel hopping is always an issue from a braking standpoint,” Buescher said. “Some people fight it more than others. I haven’t had too much of an issue with wheel hopping from the two races we ran last year there. I’ve fought a little bit of left front wheel lock up, but the brake package we have this year is really nice. I’m excited to see how that will come into play. I think that’s another one where AJ’s expertise can help me. He’s able to manage brakes really well and feel how much grip you have going into the corners. So we’ll lean on him again for that.”

TRENT OWENS, CREW CHIEF QUOTE:

“Martinsville is its own animal in itself,” Owens said. “The speed you can hit on the straightaway mixed with the sharp turns really takes a toll on the brakes. We’ve invested a lot into our brake package at JTG Daugherty Racing, and I’m excited to see them in play. The No. 47 car ran really well here last year, and we’ll take some of their notes and see if we can apply it to our No. 37 BUSH’S Beans Chevrolet.”

Fast Facts:

Career Starts: 47

Wins: 1 (8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway)

Top-fives: 2

Top-10s: 2

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 12th – 8/21/2016 Bristol

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

