Trevor Bayne – Martinsville Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Martinsville – Sunday, April 2 at 2:00pm EST. on FS1

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Martinsville

Bayne makes his sixth career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Martinsville Speedway this weekend.

In five previous starts at the famed Virginia short track, Bayne has recorded a best finish of 18th in the spring 2015 event.

In 14 starts on short tracks in the MENCS, Bayne has earned a best finish of fifth at Bristol Motor Speedway in the spring 2016 event at the half-mile speedway.

Recapping Fontana

Bayne ran inside the top 15 for much of the MENCS event at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday afternoon before being involved in a late-race incident, leading to a 23rd-place finish.

Matt Puccia at Martinsville

Puccia will call his 12th MENCS event at Martinsville on Sunday. In 11 previous races at the paper-clip shaped oval, Puccia has recorded a best finish of ninth twice with former Roush Fenway driver Greg Biffle in both the spring and fall of 2013.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Martinsville:

“Martinsville is unpredictable. Anything can happen there. It’s such a tough racetrack and there’s a ton of beating and banging and you can get knocked out of the groove at any second. Hopefully we can keep our AdvoCare Ford clean all day long and get a solid finish on Sunday.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **