Dover International Speedway, Iron Source reach multi-year corporate partnership

DOVER, Del. (March 29, 2017) – Dover International Speedway and Iron Source, a Delaware-based construction equipment company, have reached a multi-year corporate partnership agreement, Speedway and Iron Source officials said today.

The agreement with Iron Source, which has offices in Georgetown, Del., and Smyrna, Del., makes the company the “Official Equipment Rental Provider of Dover International Speedway.”

“Iron Source is excited to announce what we hope to grow into a long-term relationship with Dover International Speedway,” said Iron Source owner Chess Hedrick. “In forming this multi-year marketing and service partnership, we appreciate Dover International Speedway recognizing Iron Source as a leader in the equipment rental industry. We are excited and ready to fulfill our obligation and expectations for the Speedway.”

Iron Source sells and rents construction equipment such as chopsaws, generators, backhoes and excavators to construction, landscaping, government and industrial clients throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

“We’re pleased to welcome another strong local business to our family of corporate partners,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “The role Iron Source will play for all of our events will be critical to our operational success as we continue to present exciting events for fans of the Monster Mile.”

The partnership begins with Dover International Speedway’s first NASCAR tripleheader weekend of 2017 from June 2-4, highlighted by the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 4. The weekend also includes the NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday, June 3 and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 2.

The Sept. 29-Oct. 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at the Monster Mile will be capped by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 1. The weekend also includes the “Drive Sober 200” presented by the Delaware Office of Highway Safety NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday, Sept. 30, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Sept. 29.

For tickets or more information, call 800‐441‐RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with the Monster Mile at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by Red Frog Events and Goldenvoice. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

About Iron Source, LLC

Iron Source, LLC serves customers in the Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey markets. Iron Source is a locally owned, Delaware-based equipment dealer and rental company, with locations in Georgetown and Smyrna. Iron Source specializes in construction equipment sales, rentals and service and has been an industry leader in the equipment rental industry since opening in 2009.

