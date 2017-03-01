Bayne Looks for Solid Run in Martinsville

CONCORD, N.C. (March 29, 2017) – Trevor Bayne heads into the first short-track race of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season this weekend at Martinsville Speedway looking for his fourth top-15 finish of the year.

“Martinsville is definitely a fun and challenging track to race on,” said Bayne. “It’s old school racing where you need to be on your toes all the time. I’m confident that we can keep our AdvoCare Ford clean all day long on Sunday and come home with a great finish.”

In 14 previous races on short-tracks in the MENCS, Bayne has recorded a best finish of fifth in the April 2016 event at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bayne also earned one win, six top-fives and 14 top-10s in 30 career starts on short-tracks in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

The MENCS event at Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to begin live on Sunday, April 2 at 2pm EST on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning digital and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **