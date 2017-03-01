Matt DiBenedetto No.32 Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net Ford Fusion Race Advance STP 500 – Race Advance

Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net STP 500 Race Advance

Matt DiBenedetto No.32 Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net Ford Fusion Race Advance

Race 6: STP 500

28th in Points: Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 32 Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net team currently sit 28th in owner and driver points in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The series will be traveling from one of its’ biggest racetracks on the circuit at California, a two-mile oval, to Martinsville Speedway which sits at just under a half-mile.

Keen Parts: “I’m really excited to run the Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net scheme this weekend” said DiBenedetto. “I’ve gotten to know Tom and TJ over the offseason and I’m a huge fan of their business. Not only would I consider them close friends of mine, but I definitely could see myself being one of their biggest customers. They’re great race fans and phenomenal people.”

#NASCARGoesEast: After three weeks on the west coast, the Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net team will be racing close to home. “Since leaving for Daytona in the middle of February, I think I’ve spent maybe five or six days at home,” Matt said. “I’ve gotten to do some really cool things while traveling and we’ve bonded a lot as a team on the west coast, but it was definitely a rejuvenating feeling sleeping in my own bed for the first time in awhile. Everyone is at home and back in their normal work rhythm which really helps a small team like ourselves. We’re hoping we can put a great product on the racetrack this week for Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net and battle for another solid finish.”

DiBenedetto on “The Paperclip”: “This is probably one of the most unique racetracks we go to all year. It’s really hard to put a good qualifying lap together here because the harder you drive here, the slower you tend to go. Once you get in the flow of the race, things tend to find more of a rhythm and you can start picking off cars. There will be a lot of contact this weekend so staying cool in the cockpit mentally and physically for 500 laps will be very important.”

Chassis Info:

Crew Chief Gene Nead will be bringing chassis GFR-865 to serve as the primary car. This chassis was used previously at Phoenix Raceway and this will be the second race this car has ran for Go Fas.

Matt DiBenedetto Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Martinsville:

Starts: 4

Average Start: 35.3

Average Finish: 30.50

ABOUT OUR TEAM:

About CorvetteParts.Net:

Corvettes are all they do, so whether you’re looking for a complete interior for your vintage ’58 Corvette or a performance accessory for your ’09, they have the Corvette part you need and the expertise you want. For your Corvette exterior, they got you covered bumper-to-bumper. They even have emblems, moldings, grilles, bumpers and brackets, fiberglass, exterior trim and weather stripping. For the interior, they have steering wheels, seats, dash pads, consoles, carpeting, door panels, seat belts, interior trim and fasteners. Under the hood, they’ve got it all from air cleaners to exhaust systems, air conditioning, radiators, and valve covers all the way down to the decals and correct fasteners to bolt it all back together. For more information, please visit www.corvetteparts.net

or call 1-844-Tom-Keen.

Get Matt DiBenedetto Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @mattdracing on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Matt a “like” on Facebook – “Matt DiBenedetto Racing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.mattdracing.com

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

