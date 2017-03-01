Martinsville Race Advance – TJ Bell

Alpha Energy Solutions 250 – Martinsville Race Advance

Team: Niece Motorsports – No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado; @NieceMotorsport

Driver: TJ Bell; @TJBell_Racing

Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Driver Quote: “Martinsville is definitely a tough track, but I’m really looking forward to the challenge. This is a track that I enjoy racing on, and I know how hard the team has been working on this truck. We were happy with how everything went in Atlanta, and are looking to continue to build on that.”

Bell at Martinsville: T.J. Bell has made six NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at Martinsville Speedway between 2003 and 2014, with his best finish of sixth coming in 2008.

2017 Plans:

Niece Motorsports, which is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece, will look to run between 12-15 select races during the 2017 season, with plans of running full time moving into 2018 as the team continues to look for potential sponsorship.

