Roush Fenway Advance – Martinsville Speedway

Roush Fenway Racing Prepares for Battle in the Old Dominion

Roush Fenway Racing gears up for the first short-track race of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season at the .526-mile paper-clip shaped oval of Martinsville Speedway, where the organization has earned six victories across the three major touring series.

MENCS

Martinsville

Sun. 4/2/17 – 2:00 PM ET

FS1, MRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Roush Fenway has earned four Grandfather Clocks at Martinsville with drivers Mark Martin (two), Jeff Burton and Kurt Busch. Roush Fenway most recently went to Victory Lane with Busch in Oct. 2002.

Rock Around the Clock

Roush Fenway had its overall most-successful outing at Martinsville in the spring of 2002 when it placed all four of its cars inside the top 10 with drivers Martin, Burton, Busch and Matt Kenseth.

Closing Time

Roush Fenway earned a one-two finish in the April 9, 2000 event at Martinsville with drivers Martin and Burton. Martin paced the field for 64 laps en route to the victory.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 200 MENCS races at Martinsville, recording four victories, 26 top-five finishes, 64 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 17.6 and has led 1,378 laps. Roush Fenway also boasts two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) wins in 46 starts at Martinsville (fall of ’03 and ’05).

Off-Weekend

The NASCAR XFINITY Series takes a short hiatus before returning to action next week at Texas Motor Speedway. Heading into the break, Roush Fenway ranks in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, with teammates Ryan Reed and Bubba Wallace. Reed, who won the season opening event at Daytona International Speedway, has one top-five and two top-10s. Teammate Wallace has recorded four consecutive top-six finishes dating back to the second race of the NXS season at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Martinsville Success

Current Roush Fenway XFINITY Series driver Wallace has earned two career victories at Martinsville in the NCWTS in the fall of 2013 and the fall of 2014. Wallace has also recorded two pole positions and has led a total of 261 laps at the famed speedway.

Roush Fenway Martinsville Wins

1992-1 Martin Cup

1997-2 Burton Cup

2000-1 Martin Cup

2002-2 Busch Cup

2003-2 Wood Truck

2005-2 Craven Truck

Roush Fenway at Martinsville Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 200 4 26 64 4 96210 1378 20.3 17.6 50605.9

NXS 4 0 0 2 0 950 0 23.2 16.2 499.7

TRUCK 46 2 14 24 3 10256 270 12.4 12.3 5394.6

250 6 40 90 7 107416 1648 18.6 15.4 56500.2

