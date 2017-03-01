Ford Performance NASCAR: Martinsville 1 (Ryan Blaney/Wood Brothers Media Availability)

Event: Ford GT350 Pace Car Media Event

Series: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Martinsville Speedway (.5-mile paperclip)

Wood Brothers Racing, Ryan Blaney, driver of the No 21 Motorcraft Ford Fusion, spoke to media members Wednesday introducing the 2017 Shelby Mustang GT 350 as the official pace car for this weekend’s NASCAR event at Martinsville Speedway. Joining Blaney were Wood Brothers, Eddie and Leonard Wood.

RYAN BLANEY (No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion) – WHAT WOULD IT MEAN TO YOU IF YOU WERE BACK IN THE MEDIA CENTER SUNDAY AFTER THE RACE? “It would be really big. Historically, this hasn’t been my best race track, but it means a lot. For the Wood Brothers, it’s a home race for them and it’s my crew chief’s favorite race track, so that’s given a lot of extra incentive and I thought we’ve gotten a lot better here over the last couple of years. I know what we need and we’ll try to run up further toward the front, so it’s just all about putting 500 laps together, saving the car and just trying to stay out of trouble the whole race. It would mean a lot, for sure, and it would be a really good feeling to try to make that happen.”

EDDIE WOOD, Co-Owner — No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion — “It’s a big race for us. We live 25 miles from here. We’ve known Clay Campbell’s family all my life. We used to hang out with his grandfather. He was always out promoting the race and he would come to our shop in Stuart and we’d have lunch and play cards and do all kinds of things. It’s just great to be racing back here. We raced part-time for a while and now we’re back full-time. Probably the most special thing for us is to be back racing here. This is home. It’s a hard race to do well in. Like Ryan said, you have to put together 500 laps and stay out of all the calamity that happens and not try to create any of your own, so I’m looking forward to it. Like he said, our crew chief, Jeremy Bullins, loves this place and so do we. Ryan’s got two races under his belt, plus Truck races, so I think he’s underestimating his track time here. I think he’ll be just fine.”

LEONARD WOOD, NASCAR Hall of Famer — No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion — “I’d just like to say, you guys probably don’t know it, but Glen and I were standing on the backstretch over here at the very first race ever run here 70 years ago, so I think it would be really cool for us — 70 years later — for us to be sitting right here Sunday evening after the race and put that Ford Fusion and Motorcraft Ford in front.”

RYAN BLANEY CONTINUED — YOU’RE FROM HIGH POINT, NC, SO DO YOU FEEL THIS IS A HOME RACE FOR YOU AS WELL? “Yeah, a little bit. High Point is about 45 minutes away from here, so I grew up closer to here than I did Charlotte Motor Speedway, so this is kind of a home track for me. I have a lot of friends and family that come back and watch this race. I’ve been coming here ever since I can remember. This is probably the race I came to most as a kid just because it was so close to our house where I grew up and my dad was racing, so I do consider it a home race as well just because I grew up down the road, so that’s pretty neat.”

HOW DO YOU BALANCE THE SOCIAL MEDIA PART OF THIS SPORT WHEN YOU’RE WITH THE OLDEST TEAM IN RACING? “That’s the first time I’ve been called a social media darling before, or a darling for that matter, but I think it’s great being with the Wood Brothers, being with the oldest team in NASCAR. There’s definitely a ton of history there. The technology side of it away from racing is something we kind of have to do nowadays, whether it’s social media or other things like that, so that’s something NASCAR highly encourages us to do. If I had my pick, I wouldn’t do any of it. I know I’m not a big tech savvy guy, but it’s kind of the game we have to play now away from the racing side of it off the race track, so there’s kind of two parts to it now. There’s racing and that’s the main thing, and then on the side you have to keep everybody happy, whether it’s the sponsor side or the social side, just to try to do that. And also it’s a good thing for fans to get involved with as well. Twitter and Instagram, that’s a pretty big tool for fans to get inside knowledge on the teams, what we do away from the race track, what’s going on during the race. That’s pretty big if they’re not at the race track or don’t have a radio, they don’t know what’s going on and they can listen online or on Twitter, so that’s something you kind of have to utilize.”

WHO HAVE YOU LEANED ON FOR ADVICE ON HOW TO RACE AT MARTINSVILLE? “There’s been a few people I’ve tried to talk to and get information out of. My dad has been a pretty big help for me here. He always ran fairly decent at this race track and that’s something he’s always helped me out with. He’ll be out here hopefully Friday, Saturday and Sunday. I think he’s gonna make it up for practice and everything, so that will be nice. But Brad and Joey have become really good racers here. They haven’t won a race here, but they’ve always run up front and put themselves in position to win one, so those guys have been a good help for me. They teach you as much as they want to teach you. They’re not gonna tell you everything, but it’s nice to kind of get that little bit of knowledge. There are things in the offseason that me and my team sat down and I’ve struggled on the short track side of it and we sat down and picked out the race tracks where I feel like we struggled most — Martinsville and Richmond and Phoenix — and I feel like we’ve gotten a little bit better at those places, whether it’s from understanding what the car needs to me driving them different, so hopefully those changes in the offseason will pay off.”

CLOSE QUARTERS RACING HERE AT MARTINSVILLE, HOW HARD IS IT KEEP YOUR COOL AND STAY IN A STRAIGHT LINE? “That’s one of the biggest things you fight here is staying calm and patient. All drivers at some point in the race will get frustrated and whether they act upon it or not is up to them. We try to stay as emotionless as possible. I think that’s the best thing to do and try and keep a cool head. Granted, that really hasn’t been the case before. I haven’t really gotten emotional here before. It takes you a whle to calm back down, but you can never really calm back down when you get like that, hot in the head. I think the biggest thing here is qualifying up front to make sure you’re up front at the beginning of the race and try and stay there. That’s where it’s the cleanest and away from trouble. That’s something that we’ve put a big emphasis on, trying to qualify up front at this place, so you’re not mid-pack, that’s where things go down. That’s half the battle here.”

