NASCAR Racing Schedule for Martinsville
by Angela Campbell On Thu, Mar. 30, 2017
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Camping World Truck Series travel to Martinsville Speedway this weekend. First up is the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 Truck race on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on FOX. The Cup Series STP 500 will be televised on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon.
Kyle Busch is the defending race winner and enters the race with the third-best driver rating (99.9), 11 top fives, 12 top 10s and one pole. However, the clear favorite at the 0.526-mile track is Jimmie Johnson. Although he has struggled this year, Martinsville could provide the impetus that will re-energize his season. Johnson has the series-best driver rating (117.7) with nine wins, 19 top fives, 24 top 10s and three poles.
Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.
Friday, March 31:
On Track:
11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1
1-1:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Practice – FS1
3-3:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice – FS1
4:35 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1
Garage Cam: (Watch live)
11 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
10 a.m.: AJ Allmendinger
10:30 a.m.: Kyle Larson
10:45 a.m.: Jimmie Johnson
11 a.m.: Timothy Peters, Harrison Burton
1:15 p.m.: Denny Hamlin
2 p.m.: Joey Logano
2:30 p.m.: Kyle Busch
5:45 p.m.: Post-Monster Cup Series Qualifying (time approx.)
Saturday, April 1:
On Track:
10-10:55 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1
11:05 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS1
1:30-2:20 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – FS1
3 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Alpha Energy Solutions 250 – (Stage 1: 70 laps, Stage 2: 70 laps, Final Stage: 110 laps = 250 total laps, 131.5 miles) – FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
5:45 p.m.: Post-Truck Series Race (time approx.)
Sunday, April 2:
On Track:
2 p.m.: Cup Series STP 500 (Stage 1: 130 laps, Stage 2: 130 laps, Final Stage: 240 laps = 500 total laps, 263 miles) – FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Press Conferences: (Watch live)
10:45 a.m.: Rockmond Dunbar
11 a.m.: Edsel Ford
11:15 a.m.: STP availability with Richard Petty, Aric Almirola, Steve Letarte and Katina Walker, STP Director of Marketing
5:30 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Race (time approx.)
Entry list for Alpha Energy Solutions 250
