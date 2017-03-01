NASCAR Racing Schedule for Martinsville

Tweet The NASCAR Sprint Cup Series STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway on April 3, 2016 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo Credit: Sean Gardner/NASCAR via Getty Images

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Camping World Truck Series travel to Martinsville Speedway this weekend. First up is the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 Truck race on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on FOX. The Cup Series STP 500 will be televised on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon.

Kyle Busch is the defending race winner and enters the race with the third-best driver rating (99.9), 11 top fives, 12 top 10s and one pole. However, the clear favorite at the 0.526-mile track is Jimmie Johnson. Although he has struggled this year, Martinsville could provide the impetus that will re-energize his season. Johnson has the series-best driver rating (117.7) with nine wins, 19 top fives, 24 top 10s and three poles.

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 31:

On Track :

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1

1-1:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Practice – FS1

3-3:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice – FS1

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

Garage Cam : (Watch live)

11 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

10 a.m.: AJ Allmendinger

10:30 a.m.: Kyle Larson

10:45 a.m.: Jimmie Johnson

11 a.m.: Timothy Peters, Harrison Burton

1:15 p.m.: Denny Hamlin

2 p.m.: Joey Logano

2:30 p.m.: Kyle Busch

5:45 p.m.: Post-Monster Cup Series Qualifying (time approx.)

Saturday, April 1:

On Track :

10-10:55 a.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1

11:05 a.m.: Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

1:30-2:20 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – FS1

3 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Alpha Energy Solutions 250 – (Stage 1: 70 laps, Stage 2: 70 laps, Final Stage: 110 laps = 250 total laps, 131.5 miles) – FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

5:45 p.m.: Post-Truck Series Race (time approx.)

Sunday, April 2:

On Track :

2 p.m.: Cup Series STP 500 (Stage 1: 130 laps, Stage 2: 130 laps, Final Stage: 240 laps = 500 total laps, 263 miles) – FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

10:45 a.m.: Rockmond Dunbar

11 a.m.: Edsel Ford

11:15 a.m.: STP availability with Richard Petty, Aric Almirola, Steve Letarte and Katina Walker, STP Director of Marketing

5:30 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Race (time approx.)

