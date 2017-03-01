Beaver Motorsports Announces Motorsports Safety Group As Primary Sponsor

“Motorsports Safety Group will serve as primary sponsor for Travis Kvapil in Martinsville”

SHELBY, N.C. (March 30, 2017) – Beaver Motorsports today announced Motorsports Safety Group (MSG) as the primary sponsor for the No. 50 Chevrolet Silverado of Travis Kvapil at Martinsville Speedway for the Alpha Energy Solutions 250. The 2003 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion will be making his 15th start at the famous paperclip.

Dr. Jason Cormier, one of the country’s leading neurosurgeons, formed the Motorsports Safety Group to create a means by which to promote health, wellness and preventative practices within the sport of auto racing. Dr. Cormier crafted this strategic partnership with the ARCA Safety Initiative Program to form a “Motorsports Healthcare Education Plan,” a high-profile, interactive activation designed to reach millions of race fans throughout the country.

“Motorsports Safety Group is proud to be in partnership with Beaver Motorsports. I am extremely excited to be working with Mark (Beaver) and his hard-working crew, as they continue to put in long hours preparing for race day. I’m looking forward to this weekend and hope for good weather,” explained Dr. Cormier.

Utilizing the strength and demographic reach of auto racing, the Motorsports Safety Group’s mission is to provide a comprehensive, grassroots marketing campaign focused on preventative health care education and wellness training. With an emphasis to educate and engage race fans in their growing role as healthcare consumers, the objective is to influence behavioral changes, to provide racing’s brand-loyal audience with the medical knowledge to make informed, preventative decisions which directly affect the wellness of their families.

“Motorsports Safety Group will continue its collaborative efforts by continuing to engage racing teams, foundations, research organizations, and the motor racing industry to continue developing educational platforms such as seminars and webinars,” stated Dr. Cormier.

The No. 50 Motorsports Safety Group Chevrolet Silverado will sport the images and colors of MSG. Associate partners will continue to be: So Good! Entertainment, Markanda Social Strategies, Franklin Signs and Graphics, ZAK Products, Beaver Bail Bonds, WIX Filters, and Laird Plastics.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at Martinsville Speedway will take place Saturday, April 1st at 3:00 p.m. ET. Be sure to catch the action on FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 and MRN.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **