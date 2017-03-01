MB Motorsports #63 Preview: Alpha Energy Solutions 200 At Martinsville Speedwa

KYLE DONAHUE, MB MOTORSPORTS SUPPORT BLUE LIVES MATTER AT MARTINSVILLE

Driver: Kyle Donahue, donahue-motorsports.com, _kyledonahue_

Team Info: mbracing.net, @MBMotorsports

WRIGHT CITY, MO- Kyle Donahue is set to make his second NASCAR Camping World Series start at Martinsville Speedway, just a few weeks before his 17th birthday. Donahue and his #63 Chevy Silverado crew will be supporting “Blue Lives Matter” in the Alpha Energy Solutions 200.

“I can’t wait to get back to the paper clip,” says Donahue. “Being able to race at Martinsville, with all its’ history, is a really cool experience. Making it even better is having some off duty police officers with us as we support Blue Lives Matter this weekend. These guys put their lives on the line to keep us safe, so this is our way of saying thank you.”

“Kyle has been doing an intense workout routine that includes running, weight training and a focus on his diet. He also joined the Lafayette Track team to run the 400. He has been brushing up on his driving in the off season on the race simulator too,” says team owner Mike Mittler. “He’s very serious about all aspects of improving his driving ability.”

Blue Lives Matter is run entirely by active and retired law enforcement officers. In today’s evolving society, an increasing number of citizens fail to accept responsibility for their actions and attempt to escape the consequences through outward blame. Due to the nature of the profession, law enforcement personnel are seen as easy targets and are consequently bullied by slander, illegitimate complaints, frivolous law suits, and physical attacks. The echo of these negative highlights by the media and political figures have only further damaged community relations, which has greatly increased the inherent threat of the profession. We desire to change these wrongs to law enforcement and once again shed positive light on America’s heroes to help boost morale and gain society’s much needed support.

Also supporting the #63 Chevy Silverado are Gateway Kartplex, Mittler Brothers Machine & Tool, MARADYNE® High Performance Fans, Mayhew Tool, Champion Brands, Reikken, Gaither Tool, Excel Bottling / Ski Soda, Timken, MechanixWear and WIX Filters.

The Alpha Energy Solutions 200 will be broadcast live on FoxSports1, MRN Radio and Sirius Channel 90 Saturday on April 1 at 3:00 pm ET.

###

FAST FACTS:

• The Alpha Energy Solutions 200 will be Kyle’s second NCWTS start.

• This will be Kyle’s second race at Martinsville Speedway.

• Kyle was the 2014 NASCAR Pro Late Model Whelen Rookie of the Year.

About MB Motorsports:

MB Motorsports is the sole surviving original team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, having competed in every season since the series debuted in 1995. The team has given many young drivers their start in NASCAR, including Sprint Cup Series winners Carl Edwards, Jamie McMurray, Brad Keselowski and Regan Smith.

About Blue Lives Matter:

