Bryce Napier To Enter Martinsville For TJL Motorsports

SHELBY, N.C. (March 30, 2017) – Bryce Napier will make his fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start in the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 this Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. 17-Year-old Napier will sport the colors of the No. 1 ASAP Appliance Service Chevrolet for TJL Motorsports.

Bryce is a High School Senior from Scotts Valley, CA. He has raced since the age of 5, starting in quarter midgets then moving up the ranks. In the Mini Cup Racing Series Napier won an Impressive 4 Championships. At the age of 14, Bryce moved into the Late Model Racing circuit, where He was named the Stockton 99 Speedway Rookie of the Year. Most recently Bryce competed in the Super Late Model Series at Loan Mart Madera Speedway. He has also competed in the Pacific Challenge Series (PCS) Super Late model program throughout California and the West Coast.

Bryce Napier had the honor of being a member of the 2015 Inaugural Kulwicki Driver Development Program (KDDP). Bryce spent the entire year speaking to the fans about Alan Kulwicki and doing promotional events. He went above and beyond with this task, even racing part of his season in 2 different commemorative Kulwicki race vehicles including the #7 Hooters car and Alan’s 1991 Daytona 500 Army car.

“I am excited to be given the opportunity to make my return to the “paper clip” at Martinsville this weekend. This track will always be a special place for me as it was here last April that I started my first NCWTS race. I was just 16 and the youngest rookie in the field that race and it was definitely an amazing experience. I completed every lap that day finishing 23rd. I learned some valuable skills last year running this event and I know that I will be using those skills this weekend”, stated Bryce Napier

Sponsor Support for Bryce Napier will be ASAP Appliance Service and Plumbing, Scotts Valley CA, Harry’s Auto Repair, Pleasanton, Ca, First Security Services, Santa Cruz CA, Veterans Motorsports, and Tim Rose Construction.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at Martinsville Speedway will take place Saturday, April 1st at 3:00 p.m. ET. Be sure to catch the action on FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 and MRN.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **